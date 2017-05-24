Police: Man locked disabled child in hot car to punish mom

Police: Man locked disabled child in hot car to punish momPosted: Updated:
Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.>>
Graco recalls 25,000 car seats
DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.>>
Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival
By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.>>
Fire near Leavenworth forces evacuation of more than 100 homes
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 6:15 p.m.: Washington Emergency Management says fire mobilization for a wildfire near Leavenworth has been approved. About 168 homes and cabins in the area of the fire are under level three evacuation.>>
Man drowns in Moyie River running from Border Patrol agents
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - The Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and emergency crews responded to Eastport to assist the United States Border Patrol on Monday. A man had reportedly gone into the Moyie River. He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water by Border Patrol Agents.>>
$190 million settlement going to patients secretly recorded by gynecologist
BALTIMORE (AP) - More than 8,000 patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams will soon receive their share of a $190 million settlement. The Baltimore Sun reports the final allocation plan was approved Monday. Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Irma Raker, who served as claims adjudicator in the class-action case, says the checks ranging from about $1,900 to nearly $28,000 sh...>>
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
Insurance agent: Document your home in case of fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you ever wondered what you would do if your house burned down? KHQ spoke with an insurance agent who says it's extremely important to document your items and even some items you might not even think about.>>
FIREPROOF: The basics of defensible space and the 'home ignition zone'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The main reason to use defensible space is to protect your home from a wildland fire. What gives a home the best chance to survive a wildfire are its construction materials and the quality of defensible space surrounding it.>>
Colin Kaepernick may be calling himself a Seahawk soon
KHQ.COM - According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, will be in Seattle for a workout with the Seahawks on Wednesday. Seattle is interested in bringing in a veteran backup behind Russell Wilson. Coach Pete Carroll said last week that Kaepernick...>>
Costs a question as VA plans mental care for discharged vets
WASHINGTON - Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is touting new efforts to expand urgent mental health care to thousands of former service members with less-than-honorable discharges. But he's also acknowledging his department isn't seeking additional money to pay for it. Testifying at a House hearing, Shulkin offered new details on his initiative announced in March to stem stubbornly high rates of suicide.>>
Police: Man locked disabled child in hot car to punish mom
COLUMBUS, Miss. - A Mississippi man is under arrest on a felony child abuse charge after police say he purposefully locked a disabled child in a hot car to punish the girl's mother. Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Windham was arrested last Thursday after witnesses said he walked away from a car with a girl inside. The Clarion-Ledger reports that the heat index was 90 degrees at the time.>>
Johnathan Williams withdraws from NBA draft to return to Gonzaga
ESPN reporter Jeff Goodman has confirmed that Gonzaga basketball player Johnathan Williams III will not be leaving Gonzaga after all. The GU forward has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and will return to the school to play in the 2017-2018 season. Williams who just celebrated his 22nd birthday has been active on social media over the past couple days but has not yet announced the decision himself.
House speaker rejects Trump's branding of Comey as 'nut job'
WASHINGTON - House Speaker Paul Ryan says he disagrees with President Donald Trump's assessment that former FBI Director James Comey is a "nut job." Ryan tells the Axios website, "Yeah, I don't agree with that. And he's not.">>
Manchester Police "investigating network" after fatal suicide bombing
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Tacoma woman accused of burning her 6-year-old son with cigarettes has been charged with child assault. The News Tribune reports that the 34-year-old woman was charged Friday, and she pleaded not guilty at arraignment. She was jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail. Charging papers say the boy's father told Tacoma police that the child returned with burns after two different weekend visits.>>
Orofino woman arrested in shooting death of Samantha Fignani
OROFINO, Idaho - Orofino Police say they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Samantha S. Fignani. 31-year-old Jessica L. Colpitts of Orofino was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. Colpitts is currently being held at the Clearwater County Jail without bond. A bond amount may be set sometime later today (Wednesday).>>
