Colin Kaepernick may be calling himself a Seahawk soon

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, will be in Seattle for a workout with the Seahawks on Wednesday.

#Seahawks are slated to work out reserve QBs soon & barring a change of plans, Colin Kaepernick is expected to be one of them, per sources. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2017

Seattle is interested in bringing in a veteran backup behind Russell Wilson. Coach Pete Carroll said last week that Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III were two quarterbacks the team was in contact with about the backup role.