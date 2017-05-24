Colin Kaepernick may be calling himself a Seahawk soon - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Colin Kaepernick may be calling himself a Seahawk soon

Posted: Updated:

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, will be in Seattle for a workout with the Seahawks on Wednesday.

Seattle is interested in bringing in a veteran backup behind Russell Wilson. Coach Pete Carroll said last week that Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III were two quarterbacks the team was in contact with about the backup role.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

    Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:00:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.

    >>

  • Graco recalls 25,000 car seats

    Graco recalls 25,000 car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-05-24 13:53:02 GMT

    DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.

    >>

    DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.

    >>

  • Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival

    Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-05-24 00:56:55 GMT

    By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.

    >>

    By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust

    PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 18:36:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel.  Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel.  Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley. 

    >>

  • Insurance agent: Document your home in case of fire

    Insurance agent: Document your home in case of fire

    Monday, June 29 2015 8:58 PM EDT2015-06-30 00:58:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 18:35:37 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you ever wondered what you would do if your house burned down? KHQ spoke with an insurance agent who says it's extremely important to document your items and even some items you might not even think about.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you ever wondered what you would do if your house burned down? KHQ spoke with an insurance agent who says it's extremely important to document your items and even some items you might not even think about.

    >>

  • FIREPROOF: The basics of defensible space and the 'home ignition zone'

    FIREPROOF: The basics of defensible space and the 'home ignition zone'

    Thursday, July 16 2015 2:44 PM EDT2015-07-16 18:44:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 18:34:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The main reason to use defensible space is to protect your home from a wildland fire. What gives a home the best chance to survive a wildfire are its construction materials and the quality of defensible space surrounding it. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The main reason to use defensible space is to protect your home from a wildland fire. What gives a home the best chance to survive a wildfire are its construction materials and the quality of defensible space surrounding it. 

    >>
    •   