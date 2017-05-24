PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust

Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel.

Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley. The Sheriff's Office says when detectives breached the door and found the two suspects, 28-year-old Scott Henderson and 23-year-old Austin Schwann. Henderson was armed with a handgun on his hip and had another gun within reach on the bed, according to the Sheriff's Office. Both were taken into custody without incident.

A search of the room found two .22 caliber pistols, one of which had the serial number ground off. Detectives also found brass knuckles, drugs and drug paraphernalia, shaved keys that are commonly used to steal cars, packaging material and ammunition (See photos above. MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS ).

While speaking with detectives, Henderson says he made $50- $60,000 selling heroin and meth during the past year because he has been unable to maintain a steady job. Henderson says most of the money he made, he lost gambling at a casino. Henderson told detectives he traded drugs for the Glock .45 and Glock .40 that was on the bed.

Schwann told detectives he was at the room to trade prescription drugs for heroin, but detectives say his story changed several times during their interview with him.

Henderson was booked for 7 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride-Naloxone Hydrochloride, Diazepam, Alprazolam, and Xanax. Additional charges for Possession of a Firearm with an Altered/Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of Vehicle Theft Tools were added.

Schwahn was booked for 6 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Heroin, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Xanax, Liquid Methadone and Alprazolam. Additional charges of 2 counts of Residential Burglary and 8 counts of Theft of a Firearm stemming from the investigation were also added.

Detectives say they expect additional arrests and charges in the case.