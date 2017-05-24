Man accused of hiding camera in work restroom - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man accused of hiding camera in work restroom

Kyle Andrews of Vancouver, Washington faces 20 counts of voyeurism, a count for each victim identified by police in video and audio recordings. Kyle Andrews of Vancouver, Washington faces 20 counts of voyeurism, a count for each victim identified by police in video and audio recordings.
VANCOUVER, Wash. -

A 31-year-old man is accused of planting a camera in a unisex restroom and recording his co-workers at his east Vancouver workplace.

The Columbian reports Kyle Andrews of Vancouver, Washington faces 20 counts of voyeurism, a count for each victim identified by police in video and audio recordings.

Court records say at least 10 others have not yet been identified.

The workplace is a private company and is not open to the public.Court records say Andrews plugged in a spy camera and recorded his co-workers using the restroom over several days last week. Officials say police were called after someone discovered the camera.

Documents say Andrews told police he planted the camera. He was granted supervised release while his case continues.

