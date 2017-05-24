FEMA provides federal funds to fight Spromberg Fire burning in Chelan

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Spromberg Fire burning in Chelan County.

The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state of Washington's eligible firefighting costs for managing, mitigating, and controlling designated fires. These grants provide reimbursement for firefighting and life-saving efforts.

FEMA has determined that the fire threatened such destruction as would constitute a major disaster.

At the time of the request, the fire was threatening 151 homes near Chumstick Highway and 17 in the Eagle Creek area. The fire was also threatening Chelan Public Utility District, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Bonneville Power Administration line, watershed, fishing streams and spawning sites, wildlife and cultural resources in the area.

Voluntary Level 3 evacuations were issued for approximately 338 people. The fire has burned an excess of 40 acres of federal, state, private, and Tribal land.

“FEMA recognizes the hard work put in by fire fighters and emergency response workers under extremely difficult circumstances,” said FEMA Region X Acting Administrator Sharon Loper. “These funds will assist Washington with costs associated with fighting the fire and help protect lives and property.”

