Condon names Brian Schaeffer as new Fire Chief

The search for Spokane's next Fire Chief is over.

Mayor David Condon appointed Brian Schaeffer as the new Chief of the Spokane Fire Department. Schaeffer has been the Assistant Fire Chief since 2005 and has been acting in an interim capacity since January when Bobby Williams retired. Schaeffer was selected from a list of 28 applicants from around the country.

“Brian earned the overwhelming confidence of those who already knew him and those who got to know him a little bit better throughout the search process,” Condon said in a statement on Wednesday. “I can’t tell you how many times members of the community have stopped me and said why are you spending so much time recruiting and interviewing other applicants when the best candidate for the job is already doing it in an interim capacity. Ultimately, they were right and we listened, but we owed it to Spokane and Brian to allow him an opportunity to shine amongst his peers.”

Schaeffer's confirmation will be voted on by the Spokane City Council on June 5.