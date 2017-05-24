Deputies search for Idaho sex offender

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding 58-year-old Frank Michael Darby, Sr.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for Darby after he failed to update his sex offender registration with his new address.

It is required by the State of Idaho that sex offenders update their address.

Deputies say at this time it is not known where Darby might be.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office or local law enforcement.