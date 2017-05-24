Walla Walla Police Officer dies unexpectedly of medical complications

The Walla Walla Police Department has announced the passing of Officer Nicholas 'Nick' Henzel. Officers were informed Wednesday morning that Officer Henzel died following medical complications.

Officer Henzel had been serving both his country and community since 2000, when he enlisted in the US Air Force. In 2006, he was hired by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and served as a patrol deputy until 2012 when he was hired by the City of Walla Walla Police Department.

Officer Henzel was also active in the community, volunteering as a wrestling coach and was active in the "Cops and Kids" program.

Officer Henzel is survived by his wife, Cristal, and their two children.

The Walla Walla Police Department says they greatly appreciate the condolences shared from the community as they work through the grief of Officer Henzel's unexpected death.