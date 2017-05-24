How fast is the Spokane Fire Department responding to calls?

Brian Schaeffer has been with the Spokane Fire Department since 2005 as Assistant Fire Chief and has been serving as the Interim Fire Chief since January. On Wednesday, Schaeffer was appointed to the top spot permanently by Mayor David Condon.

Schaeffer is inheriting a 323-member department that covers nearly 70 square miles with 16 fire stations. The optimum arrival time when crews are dispatched out is six minutes or less. We checked the latest report on response times by the Spokane Fire Department and found many areas in the city were well-covered. There were a few outlying areas that saw slower response times and we wanted to know what the new Fire Chief has planned to ensure those citizens are receiving help as quickly as possible.

