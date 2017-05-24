Police in UK arrest 6th person in arena bombing

Police in UK arrest 6th person in arena bombingPosted: Updated:
Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.>>
Graco recalls 25,000 car seats
DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.>>
Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival
By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.>>
$190 million settlement going to patients secretly recorded by gynecologist
BALTIMORE (AP) - More than 8,000 patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams will soon receive their share of a $190 million settlement. The Baltimore Sun reports the final allocation plan was approved Monday. Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Irma Raker, who served as claims adjudicator in the class-action case, says the checks ranging from about $1,900 to nearly $28,000 sh...>>
Fire near Leavenworth forces evacuation of more than 100 homes
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 6:15 p.m.: Washington Emergency Management says fire mobilization for a wildfire near Leavenworth has been approved. About 168 homes and cabins in the area of the fire are under level three evacuation.>>
Man drowns in Moyie River running from Border Patrol agents
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - The Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and emergency crews responded to Eastport to assist the United States Border Patrol on Monday. A man had reportedly gone into the Moyie River. He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water by Border Patrol Agents.>>
Brush fire in Spokane Valley near Sullivan just north of I-90
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters in Spokane Valley are responding to a brush fire on N. Sullivan just north of I-90. WSDOT cameras show heavy smoke in the area. KHQ has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.>>
Is this your cat? Feline found in carrier at Stone Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is this your cat? Do you know who it belongs to? The feline was found in a pet carrier Wednesday at Stone Park in East Spokane. A concerned woman who discovered the cat called it into SCRAPS. SCRAPS quickly responded and is now caring for the animal at their facility in Spokane Valley. If you have any information or know who this cat belongs to, please give SCRAPS a call at (509) 477-2532.>>
Police in UK arrest 6th person in arena bombing
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Police in Manchester say a woman has been arrested in connection with the arena bombing that killed 22 people. Greater Manchester Police said the woman was detained during a series of property searches in the Blackley area of the city.>>
Analysts say GOP bill leaves 23m more uninsured
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Congressional Budget Office says an estimated 51 million people under age 65 would be uninsured in 2026 under the latest version of the House Republican health care bill. That compares with 28 million under age 65 who would lack insurance that year under the current health law signed by President Barack Obama.>>
Ariana Grande suspends world tour to pay respects to those lost in attack
NEW YORK, NY - Singer Ariana Grande is canceling some of her upcoming concerts in the wake of the terrorist attack at her show in Manchester, England. A statement released Wednesday by Grande's representatives states that her "Dangerous Woman" tour has been suspended to "assess the situation" and pay our proper respects to those lost." Grande was scheduled to perform in London on Thursday and Friday. Those shows are now>>
How fast is the Spokane Fire Department responding to calls?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Brian Schaeffer has been with the Spokane Fire Department since 2005 as Assistant Fire Chief and has been serving as the Interim Fire Chief since January. On Wednesday, Schaeffer was appointed to the top spot permanently by Mayor David Condon. Schaeffer is inheriting a 323-member department that covers nearly 70 square miles with 16 fire stations.>>
Walla Walla Police Officer dies unexpectedly of medical complications
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Police Department has announced the passing of Officer Nicholas 'Nick' Henzel. Officers were informed Wednesday morning that Officer Henzel died following medical complications. Officer Henzel had been serving both his country and community since 2000, when he enlisted in the US Air Force. In 2006, he was hired by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and served as a patrol deputy until>>
Deputies search for Idaho sex offender
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding 58-year-old Frank Michael Darby, Sr. A felony arrest warrant was issued for Darby after he failed to update his sex offender registration with his new address. It is required by the State of Idaho that sex offenders update their address. Deputies say at this time it is not known where Darby might be. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is>>
Condon names Brian Schaeffer as new Fire Chief
SPOKANE, Wash. - The search for Spokane's next Fire Chief is over. Mayor David Condon appointed Brian Schaeffer as the new Chief of the Spokane Fire Department. Schaeffer has been the Assistant Fire Chief since 2005 and has been acting in an interim capacity since January when Bobby Williams retired. Schaeffer was selected from a list of 28 applicants from around the country.>>
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
