Is this your cat? Feline found in carrier at Stone Park

Is this your cat? Do you know who it belongs to?

A small, black feline with green eyes was found in a pet carrier Wednesday at Stone Park in East Spokane.

A concerned woman who discovered the cat called it into SCRAPS.

SCRAPS quickly responded and is now caring for the animal at their facility in Spokane Valley.

If you have any information or know who this cat belongs to, please give SCRAPS a call at (509) 477-2532.