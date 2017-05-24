PHOTOS: Firefighters say lawn mower caused brush fire in Spokane Valley near Sullivan

Update: Spokane Valley Fire Department says that a lawn mower that became stuck against a brush started a large brush fire along Sullivan Road Wednesday afternoon.

A mowing contractor was mowing the strip between the sidewalk and a long row of shrubs when the lawn mower became stuck, The heat from the mower engine touching the vegetation started the fire that spread quickly because of high winds.

City of Spokane Valley Police blocked traffic along Sullivan from Euclid to Marietta for several hours and rerouted traffic.

Previous Coverage: A small brush fire broke out in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon near Sullivan just north of I-90.

Spokane Valley Fire Department spokesperson Melanie Rose said someone driving by noticed the smoke at around 2:15 p.m. near Sullivan and Marietta. It is unknown exactly what caused the fire, but the wind helped fuel the flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly get a handle on the fire and no major damage was reported.