Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th

Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24thPosted: Updated:
Graco recalls 25,000 car seats
DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.>>
Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.>>
$190 million settlement going to patients secretly recorded by gynecologist
BALTIMORE (AP) - More than 8,000 patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams will soon receive their share of a $190 million settlement. The Baltimore Sun reports the final allocation plan was approved Monday. Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Irma Raker, who served as claims adjudicator in the class-action case, says the checks ranging from about $1,900 to nearly $28,000 sh...>>
Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival
By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.>>
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
Fully extinguishing Leavenworth fire will be 'ongoing challenge'
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 5 p.m. Wednesday: Fire crews report active fire fighting operations continue on the Spromberg fire located approximately four miles north of Leavenworth, Washington, along the Chumstick Highway. The fire started Tuesday afternoon in a 5-acre storage area for logs and other flammable materials. The cause remains under active investigation, but has not yet been determined.>>
Montana Republican congressional candidate cited for misdemeanor assault over incident with reporter
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies report that following multiple interviews and an investigation by the sheriff's office, it was determined there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th.>>
Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves
DENVER - A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.>>
Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.>>
Standoff in North Spokane ends peacefully with suspect in handcuffs
SPOKANE, Wash. - E Princeton Ave has reopened after it was shut down to traffic during a standoff. Wednesday evening, Spokane Police received information that a wanted man was at a home on E Princeton Ave. 36-year-old Steven Martin had an outstanding felony warrant for eluding a police vehicle. Officers also had probable cause to arrest him for five counts of stalking and domestic violence. When officers arrived to the home, they>>
Protesters hope to sweeten the deal with baked goods
SPOKANE, Wash. - Protesters in Spokane are trying a new way to get lawmakers attention when it comes to healthcare. Organizers say they've resorted to having a bake sale to help cover costs for seniors' Medicaid. People lined up outside of Cathy McMorris Rodgers' office for the sale in hopes to get her attention. KHQ reached out to McMorris Rodgers' office for comment but is still waiting to hear back. The main message people at the bake sale want to provoke is that l...>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
New Spokane fire chief making response times top priority
SPOKANE, Wash. - When you're in trouble and every second counts - will help reach you in time? In Spokane, the distance of just a few blocks can double the amount of minutes it takes for first responders to arrive. But Wednesday, there's a new fire chief in town and he's making response times one of his top priorities.>>
Fully extinguishing Leavenworth fire will be 'ongoing challenge'
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 5 p.m. Wednesday: Fire crews report active fire fighting operations continue on the Spromberg fire located approximately four miles north of Leavenworth, Washington, along the Chumstick Highway. The fire started Tuesday afternoon in a 5-acre storage area for logs and other flammable materials. The cause remains under active investigation, but has not yet been determined.>>
Suspect who tried to shoot deputy with sawed-off shotgun sentenced to 160 months behind bars
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Wednesday afternoon, 17-year-old Colton B. Singleton, the juvenile suspect who tried to shoot a Spokane Valley Deputy with a sawed-off shotgun in March was sentenced to 160 months in jail. Spokane County Prosecutor's Office declined to prosecute him as a juvenile and charged him as an adult because Singleton was already a convicted felon. On March 27, 2017, deputies responded to a car prowling on East Valleyway in Spokane Valley.>>
