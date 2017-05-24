Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- When police pulled over a Tennessee couple and told them a body was lying on the trunk of their car, they thought it was a joke - until they got out to look.

They found an unconscious man who had somehow remained on the trunk for about 14 miles (23 kilometers).

Driver Carl Webb told reporters he had left the Memphis in May barbeque festival before the officer pulled them over Thursday evening.

The officer asked him if he knew there was a person on his trunk, a question that didn't make sense to Webb at first.

"He goes, 'Mister, I'm not messing with you. There is a body on your trunk.' So I got out, we walked around and sure enough there he was, still hanging on, still unconscious, just laying there."

Webb says there's a slight lip on the trunk that likely saved the man's life.

Memphis police say in a statement that Officer Benjamin Huff noticed what appeared to be a man on the black Ford Taurus traveling about 65 mph down an expressway and pulled the car over. After alerting the couple he woke the man, who was disoriented and did not remember leaving the festival.

No charges were filed. Police did not explain how the man remained unconscious on the trunk, but credited the officer with possibly saving a life.

"There is no doubt Officer Huff prevented a tragedy that would have resulted in serious bodily injuries or could have easily been fatal," police said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- A bear with a sweet tooth ripped off the bumper of a car used to deliver doughnuts in Colorado then tried to claw its way through the trunk to get inside.

Moose Watch Cafe owner Kim Robertson said she and her husband discovered the bumper-less car after they awoke Monday in Steamboat Springs.

They initially thought it had been struck by another vehicle. Then they saw the telltale claw and paw marks.

"That car just constantly smells like a rolling bakery," she said. "It's like Winnie the Pooh with honey."

There were no doughnuts at the time in the Ford Focus, but there were some sweet-smelling aprons.

After ripping of the bumper, the bear made a valiant attempt at clawing away the insulation in the trunk to get at the sweet smell inside, Robertson said.

Police officer John McCartin told The Steamboat Pilot & Today newspaper that he smelled doughnuts while standing outside the damaged vehicle.

"I guess if anyone is an expert about this, it's us," he joked.

Bears are a common sight in the Colorado ski town. Robertson said she sees several bears a year.

In honor of the bear that snatched the bumper, the Moose Watch Cafe is offering an appropriate treat: bear claws.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (AP) -- A dog stuck about halfway down a 400-foot cliff in a New York gorge has been rescued by a police officer who had to use ropes to reach the stranded canine.

The state parks office says visitors to Letchworth State Park reported hearing a dog barking in the area of the Genesee River gorge known as the Hogsback Overlook, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Rochester.

State Park Police Sgt. Ryan Clancy was lowered down by ropes Monday and hauled back up with the dog named Skippy, who had gone missing in the park two days earlier.

The 6-year-old hunting hound-border collie mix was returned to his owner, who lives near the park.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHOENIX (AP) -- Phoenix police are investigating the theft of a large multicolored inflatable obstacle course.

Police say an open-topped red cargo trailer and the eight-piece obstacle course were stolen from a commercial yard in southwest Phoenix on May 7 or May 8.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the obstacle course is 180 feet (55 meters) long and 25 feet (8 meters) wide when inflated.

It's valued at $35,000.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) There's some pretty weird stuff being sold on eBay, but this might just take the cake.

Or the tuna, actually.

An eBay seller called reckoner-yorke is selling a moldy tuna sandwich that miraculously sprouted mold in the shape of Mickey Mouse. No, really, the seller insists that the sandwich is "naturally grown" and has been frozen for preservation purposes. It might be one of the most ridiculous things you'll find for sale on eBay, except for the fact that half the proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Reckoner-yorke told Huffpost his name is William, and that the sandwich came from his coworker in his Pennsylvania office.

"This sandwich was actually in our office freezer and as a joke we listed it on eBay," William told HuffPost in a message through eBay. "I figure if it sells than St. Judes would benefit and get a huge donation which would be totally awesome!"

Yes, William insists that 50 percent of the sale will go toward a donation to St. Jude. And for every skeptic thinking this is a scam, the page has an "eBay for Charity" distinction on it, meaning the site has verified the seller as a charitable partner.

What's the rest going toward? Hopefully a Disney trip for William and his colleague, he said.

The moldy sandwich is going for $30,000 or best offer, with no bids at the moment. And $15,000 for a children's hospital that offers care to kids with terminal illness at no charge to their parents is a pretty great thing.

But, we're still on the side that this is disgusting.

Anyone can easily go online themselves to donate, with 100 percent of their money going to the organization, and then let their own tuna sandwiches get moldy for free.

Because honestly, what is anyone going to do with Mickey Mouse-shaped mold?

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) - "Patches" the speckled dolphin has been spotted off the coast of Southern California.

The Orange County Register reports the notorious "Patches" had been swimming Monday with about 40 other dolphins.

"Patches" and his fellow offshore bottlenose dolphins swam northwest after being spotted by Robin Lowe, an American Cetacean Society naturalist.

Lowe says the famous dolphin has Leucism, a condition in which a reduction in melanin causes a partial loss of pigmentation in an animal. This results in white, pale, or patchy coloration.

The dolphin had been named in 2006 and has been seen between San Diego and Palos Verdes a few times since then.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BENEDICTA, Maine (AP) -- Maine's governor is refusing to allow road signs to be installed for a new national monument, so supporters of the park are taking matters into their own hands.

Fans of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument hung a banner advertising the park from a highway overpass above Interstate 95. The sign appears to be written on a bed sheet or piece of canvas. It says "KWW Exit 264" and was first seen Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage has long opposed the creation of the monument. President Barack Obama created the park last year.

A governor's spokesman says it would be "imprudent and premature" to install signs before completion of a 120-day review period ordered by President Donald Trump last month.

The park is 137 square miles near Mount Katahdin.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - A raccoon is to blame for a power outage that left thousands of central Florida residents in the dark.

Chris Gent with the Kissimmee Utility Authority tells the Orlando Sentinel that the raccoon climbed onto a 13,200-volt piece of equipment at a substation late Tuesday, causing three power feeder lines to fail.

The outage left nearly 5,200 people without power for nearly an hour.

Gent says the raccoon died at the scene.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Tucson, AZ) Your next bottle of Arizona brewed beer could be made from waste water. The Pima County Waste Water Department has a new portable purification plant.

The filtration system is inside a 40 foot container. The department is hosting a challenge for Arizona brewers, to make the best tasting beer, using reclaimed water.

The contest could help lift the ban on drinking recycled waste water in Arizona.

One competitor, is the Dillinger Brewing Company, launched by Eric Sipe and Eric Rosas. Working with the county's wastewater plant, they've set up a completely mobile purification unit that puts the water through five stages of filtration.

They say because Arizonans go through 800 million gallons of water a day, it just makes sense to find a way to reuse it.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SHAFTER, Calif. (NBC) - One petty thief in southern California is locked up after trying to dog the police. A Siberian husky stole bread from a local dollar store, and it was all caught on tape!

It was a Wednesday night like any other at this Dollar General store in Shafter, until...

"This dog came in and he was really friendly looking around," said Dollar General employee Abby Lopez.

Or so we thought.

"Next thing we know, he grabs a piece of bread and starts running around with Steven," Lopez continued.

A canine caper caught on camera.

In the security camera footage, you can see the suspect struggles over a loaf of bread with a Dollar general employee, Steven.

And then dog-gone it, it was time to call in the big guns.

Nick Riddick is Shafter's Animal Control Manager, part of the Shafter Police Department who responded to nail the suspect.

"Exhibit A, the evidence was found after the incident occurred in the alleyway behind Dollar General," Riddick said.

Here's how we believe it all went down.

The hungry husky went for the Wonderbread, close to the ground, soft to the bite. But then it fled after being caught red pawed, narrowly escaping.

But the next day? Collared.

"They end up getting greedy, which is why they get caught, and unfortunately in this case, the culprits were apprehended," said Riddick.

The original Bonnie Barker, let's say had an accomplice, and the two returned the next day only to be apprehended.

Two beautiful huskies, with no tags or ID's, sent to the slammer -- rather the Shafter Animal Shelter.

But fear not.

"They will be held for the requisite time period after which point we will certify them good for adoption and they will most likely be put up for adoption," said Riddick.

They may be bread-crusted criminals, but they're still man's best friends.

