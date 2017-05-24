PHOTOS: 'Doomsday' bunker community created in South Dakota

Doomsday preppers are stepping it up a notch on their journey to surviving catastrophic destruction. They're heading to South Dakota where a California-based company is creating the largest shelter community ever made.



Tucked away on hilly grass fields South of Edgemont, South Dakota, you'll find sphere-shaped bunkers covered in dirt and grass.



Once you spot one, you'll quickly realize, they're everywhere.



The bunkers were first built in 1942 to store ammunition - the area was called Fort Igloo.



But the fort was shut down in 1967, lying dormant until Robert Vicino came along.



Vicino launched his survival shelter company, Vivos, back in 2007.



Since then, he's created other shelter communities in the Rocky Mountains and Indiana.



This one will be the biggest, with the capacity to accommodate up to 5,000 people.



The bunkers aren't renovated yet, but even though darkness and blank concrete walls are all that you can see now, many who are scoping out the shelters have an idea of how they'd make the space more home-y.



Some bunkers will be renovated as soon as the end of this summer.



Water will be distributed from two deep wells. The toilets will be compost. The air will be filtrated. Each individual or family will have to provide their own generator.



What will one of these shelters cost you? $25,000 each.

