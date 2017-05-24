Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley

Washington State Patrol troopers say a driver has been caught after he ran into a Department of Transportation vehicle and then tried to drive off.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Interstate 90 and Sullivan Rd. in Spokane Valley. The car who ran into the truck fled the scene, but was caught a short time later. Apparently a trail of leaking oil led troopers right to the car, where two people were detained at about 2:20 p.m.

UPDATE: The damaged vehicle wasn't to hard to find. A trail of oil lead WSP Troopers right to it in this driveway. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/5QzzI1PQfm — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) May 24, 2017

The crash briefly blocked one lane of eastbound I-90 Wednesday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol reports the driver of the DOT truck suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.