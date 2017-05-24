Suspect who tried to shoot deputy with sawed-off shotgun sentenc - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suspect who tried to shoot deputy with sawed-off shotgun sentenced to 160 months behind bars

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Wednesday afternoon, 17-year-old Colton B. Singleton, the juvenile suspect who tried to shoot a Spokane Valley Deputy with a sawed-off shotgun in March was sentenced to 160 months in jail. 

Spokane County Prosecutor's Office declined to prosecute him as a juvenile and charged him as an adult because Singleton was already a convicted felon. 

On March 27, 2017, deputies responded to a car prowling on East Valleyway in Spokane Valley. 

Deputy Jessie Depriest approached two suspects in who matched the description. 

As he got out of the patrol car, 22-year-old Ilder E. Vazquez moved toward him as Singleton pulled a shortened, 'pistol grip' style shotgun and pointed it at the deputy. 

Deputy Depriest quickly moved toward cover as he drew his weapon. 

Singleton dropped the shotgun and was arrested. 

Vasquez fled the area on foot but was arrested a short time later. 

As Singleton was being arrested, he said he "forgot to take the safety off." Singleton also called the deputies "F-ing Pigs" and said during an interview that he didn't like cops he did not speak "Pig Latin" and cops are "F-ing corrupt." 

As part of his plea, Singleton plead guilty to 1st Degree Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. 

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in an interview with KHQ last month that it's time to stop categorizing property crimes as non-violent, because the people committing them are turning more dangerous by the day.

