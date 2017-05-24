Guardian Reporter alleges attack by Montana GOP hopeful

Guardian Reporter alleges attack by Montana GOP hopefulPosted: Updated:
Graco recalls 25,000 car seats
DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.>>
Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.>>
$190 million settlement going to patients secretly recorded by gynecologist
BALTIMORE (AP) - More than 8,000 patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams will soon receive their share of a $190 million settlement. The Baltimore Sun reports the final allocation plan was approved Monday. Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Irma Raker, who served as claims adjudicator in the class-action case, says the checks ranging from about $1,900 to nearly $28,000 sh...>>
Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival
By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.>>
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
Fully extinguishing Leavenworth fire will be 'ongoing challenge'
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 5 p.m. Wednesday: Fire crews report active fire fighting operations continue on the Spromberg fire located approximately four miles north of Leavenworth, Washington, along the Chumstick Highway. The fire started Tuesday afternoon in a 5-acre storage area for logs and other flammable materials. The cause remains under active investigation, but has not yet been determined.>>
Guardian Reporter alleges attack by Montana GOP hopeful
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A reporter for the Guardian newspaper is alleging that the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat "body slammed" him on the day before the special election. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte, a wealthy Bozeman businessman.>>
Fully extinguishing Leavenworth fire will be 'ongoing challenge'
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 5 p.m. Wednesday: Fire crews report active fire fighting operations continue on the Spromberg fire located approximately four miles north of Leavenworth, Washington, along the Chumstick Highway. The fire started Tuesday afternoon in a 5-acre storage area for logs and other flammable materials. The cause remains under active investigation, but has not yet been determined.>>
Suspect who tried to shoot deputy with sawed-off shotgun sentenced to 160 months behind bars
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Wednesday afternoon, 17-year-old Colton B. Singleton, the juvenile suspect who tried to shoot a Spokane Valley Deputy with a sawed-off shotgun in March was sentenced to 160 months in jail. Spokane County Prosecutor's Office declined to prosecute him as a juvenile and charged him as an adult because Singleton was already a convicted felon. On March 27, 2017, deputies responded to a car prowling on East Valleyway in Spokane Valley.>>
PHOTOS: Firefighters say lawn mower caused brush fire in Spokane Valley near Sullivan
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters in Spokane Valley are responding to a brush fire on N. Sullivan just north of I-90. WSDOT cameras show heavy smoke in the area. KHQ has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.>>
Six Questions: Spokane's new fire chief describes his vision for department's future
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday Brian Schaeffer was named Spokane Fire Chief. KHQ's Dan Kleckner sat down with the new Fire Chief for six questions to ask him if his hiring was a signal from community leaders they don't want a lot of change, and to find out more about Brian Schaeffer's vision for the department.>>
Tattooed 'Joker' accused of pointing gun at traffic
MIAMI (AP) - Police in Florida have managed to arrest the Joker without Batman's help following reports of a green-haired man with tattoos on his face pointing a gun at traffic. A Miami-Dade police report says 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with carrying a concealed firearm.>>
UK police arrest 7th person outside Manchester
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Police in Manchester say a woman has been arrested in connection with the arena bombing that killed 22 people. Greater Manchester Police said the woman was detained during a series of property searches in the Blackley area of the city.>>
TSA tests screening larger electronic devices separately
Travelers at some U.S. airports are being asked to place electronic devices bigger than a cellphone in separate bins so that they can be examined more closely. The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that it has been testing the procedure at 10 airports for more than a year, and it may be expanded nationwide. The TSA says the approach is designed to "de-clutter" carry-on bags to make it easier for screeners to examine...>>
8 California guards, 7 inmates sent to hospital after attack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Officials say eight California prison guards and seven inmates were taken to hospitals after a fight between two inmates quickly raged out of control. Correctional officers fired 19 bullets from semi-automatic rifles and three hard foam rounds to break up Wednesday's melee at Pelican Bay State Prison near the Oregon border.>>
Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten. “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites>>
