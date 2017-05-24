Montana governor condemns candidate charged with assaulting journalist

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the assault case against Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for a Montana congressional seat in a Thursday special election. (all times local):

11:15 a.m.



Montana's Democratic governor is condemning a GOP House candidate charged with assaulting a journalist.



Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday it is "unsettling that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions."



Bullock defeated Gianforte in Montana's governor's race last fall.



Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault Wednesday after an audio recording and eye witnesses appeared to describe him slamming a reporter for the Guardian to the ground.



Bullock says that no matter the outcome of Thursday's vote, "the actions of Gianforte do not reflect the values of Montana or its people."



Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist are vying to replace Ryan Zinke, who vacated Montana's lone House seat to become U.S. interior secretary.



10:09 a.m.



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says the GOP House candidate in Montana charged with assaulting a reporter is "a wannabe Trump."



"That's his model, Donald Trump," Pelosi said of Greg Gianforte, the wealthy Republican running in Thursday's special election for Montana's sole House seat.



Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault Wednesday after an audio recording and eye witnesses appeared to describe him slamming a reporter for the Guardian to the ground.



Ben Jacobs had been trying to question Gianforte about a new Congressional Budget Office analysis of the House health care bill. Gianforte's campaign accused Jacobs of "badgering."



Some House Republicans were not eager to comment Thursday morning but Pelosi said: "We've really got say enough. Behave. That was outrageous."



House Speaker Paul Ryan is calling for Gianforte to apologize, saying "that's wrong and should not happen."





9:56 a.m.



House Speaker Paul Ryan is calling for the Republican candidate in Montana's special House election to apologize after allegedly attacking a reporter and getting charged with assault.



Ryan says "that's wrong and should not happen."



But Ryan wouldn't say if Greg Gianforte should be barred from joining the House GOP conference if he wins Thursday's election. Instead Ryan said, "I'm gonna let the people of Montana decide who they want as their representative."



The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Congressman Steve Stivers, also weighed in Thursday. Stivers said: "From what I know of Greg Gianforte, this was totally out of character, but we all make mistakes."



9:20 a.m.



It's unclear how an alleged assault of a reporter by a Montana congressional candidate will affect the special election's outcome - in part because more than a third of the state's registered voters cast absentee ballots before polls opened Thursday.



Republican Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly throwing a reporter for the Guardian to the ground at his campaign headquarters late Wednesday.



Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist are seeking to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant when Ryan Zinke resigned to become President Donald Trump's Interior secretary.



Montana's secretary of state's office says 37 percent of registered voters had returned absentee ballots as of Wednesday.



Montana has just over 699,000 registered voters.



8:40 a.m.



GOP lawmakers emerging from a closed-door caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Thursday said they didn't know the facts about Republican Greg Gianforte being charged with misdemeanor assault.



A reporter from the Guardian accused the tech millionaire of slamming him to the ground and breaking his glasses in an altercation at Gianforte's campaign headquarters in Bozeman on Wednesday afternoon. The reporter had tried to ask Gianforte a question about the latest budget analysis of the GOP health care bill.



A few lawmakers did comment.



Asked if assaulting a reporter is appropriate behavior, California Rep. Duncan Hunter said, "Of course not. It's not appropriate behavior. Unless the reporter deserved it."



Indiana Rep. Luke Messer said he wasn't sure whether the incident would hurt or help Gianforte in Thursday's special election for the open House seat.



7:50 a.m.



The polls are open in a race for Montana's only congressional seat just hours after the front-running candidate was charged with beating up a reporter.



Republican Greg Gianforte has not appeared in public since he was charged with misdemeanor assault late Wednesday. A reporter from the Guardian accused the tech millionaire of slamming him to the ground and breaking his glasses in an altercation Wednesday afternoon at Gianforte's campaign headquarters in Bozeman.



Gianforte's camp issued a statement hours before the charge was filed disputing reporter Ben Jacobs' account. But an audio recording Jacobs made and a Fox News crew that witnessed the altercation back up Jacobs' version.



Three of Montana's biggest newspapers pulled their endorsements of Gianforte but did not endorse his opponents.



Jacobs told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he was doing his job and asking a question.



5 a.m.



The Guardian reporter who authorities say was assaulted by a Montana Republican candidate for a U.S. House seat says he never touched the politician before he was thrown to the ground.



Ben Jacobs told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he was doing his job and asking a question of candidate Greg Gianforte as part of covering Thursday's special election.



Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault. He's accused of grabbing Jacobs by the throat and throwing him to the ground in his campaign office Wednesday night. Gianforte's campaign blamed Jacobs, saying the reporter was being aggressive and grabbed Gianforte.



Jacobs said Thursday of Gianforte's account that "the only thing that is factually correct ... is my name and place of employment."



Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist are seeking to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant when Ryan Zinke resigned to join Trump's Cabinet as secretary of the Interior Department.



12:30 a.m.



Thursday's special election for Montana's sole congressional seat got a last-minute twist when the Republican candidate, Greg Gianforte, was charged with misdemeanor assault.



Greg Gianforte was cited for grabbing a reporter by the throat and throwing him to the ground in his campaign office Wednesday night. The reporter, Ben Jacobs of The Guardian, was asking Gianforte about the Republican health care bill. Three Fox News employees witnessed the attack, which was also captured on an audio recording.



Gianforte's campaign blamed Jacobs for the incident.



Many voters cast their ballot early so it'll be hard to know the impact of the charge on the election results. Authorities said Jacobs' injuries weren't severe enough for a felony assault charge.

STATEMENTS ABOUT INCIDENT FROM MULTIPLE PARTIES:



Mr. Gianforte’s spokesman, Shane Scanlon, offered their version of events:

“After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg’s wrist and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground.”



Fox News reporter Alicia Acuna, field producer Faith Mangan and photographer Keith Railey witnessed the incident and detailed their account on the Fox News website:



"Ben Jacobs walked into the room with a voice recorder, put it up to Gianforte's face and began asking if he had a response to the newly released Congressional Budget Office report on the American Health Care Act. Gianforte told him he would get to him later. Jacobs persisted with his question. Gianforte told him to talk to his press guy, Shane Scanlon.

At that point, Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him. Faith, Keith and I watched in disbelief as Gianforte then began punching the reporter. As Gianforte moved on top of Jacobs, he began yelling something to the effect of, 'I'm sick and tired of this!'

Jacobs scrambled to his knees and said something about his glasses being broken. He asked Faith, Keith and myself for our names. In shock, we did not answer. Jacobs then said he wanted the police called and went to leave. Gianforte looked at the three of us and repeatedly apologized. At that point, I told him and Scanlon, who was now present, that we needed a moment. The men then left.



To be clear, at no point did any of us who witnessed this assault see Jacobs show any form of physical aggression toward Gianforte, who left the area after giving statements to local sheriff's deputies."

Buzzfeed reporter, Alexis Levinson who was a witness to the altercation shared what she saw:



"Ben walked into a room where a local TV crew was set up for an interview with Gianforte,” she wrote on Twitter. “All of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben’s feet fly in the air as he hit the floor.”



Ben Jacobs tweeted about the incident after it happened:



Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017



Update: Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies report that following multiple interviews and an investigation by the sheriff's office, it was determined there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault.

Deputies say the nature of the injuries didn't meet the statutory elements of felony assault. Gianforte received a citation on Wednesday night and is scheduled to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court between Wednesday and June 7, 2017.

Previous coverage:

A reporter for the Guardian newspaper is alleging that the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat "body slammed" him on the day before the special election.



The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte, a wealthy Bozeman businessman.



Gianforte campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon said the candidate was in a private office giving an interview when reporter Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission.



She says in a statement that Jacobs was asked to leave after trying to ask questions.



The newspaper posted an audio recording that captured the tension. In the recording, Gianforte can be heard saying that he was "sick and tired of you guys."

