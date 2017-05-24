Montana Republican congressional candidate cited for misdemeanor assault over incident with reporter

Update: Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies report that following multiple interviews and an investigation by the sheriff's office, it was determined there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault.

Deputies say the nature of the injuries didn't meet the statutory elements of felony assault. Gianforte received a citation on Wednesday night and is scheduled to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court between Wednesday and June 7, 2017.

Previous coverage:

A reporter for the Guardian newspaper is alleging that the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat "body slammed" him on the day before the special election.



The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte, a wealthy Bozeman businessman.



Gianforte campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon said the candidate was in a private office giving an interview when reporter Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission.



She says in a statement that Jacobs was asked to leave after trying to ask questions.



The newspaper posted an audio recording that captured the tension. In the recording, Gianforte can be heard saying that he was "sick and tired of you guys."

