New Spokane fire chief making response times top priority

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

When you're in trouble and every second counts - will help reach you in time?  In Spokane, the distance of just a few blocks can double the amount of minutes it takes for first responders to arrive.  But Wednesday, there's a new fire chief in town and he's making response times one of his top priorities.

Chief Brian Schaeffer has been with the department since 2005 and with his new role, he's working to fix disparities in how fast a fire crew can get to you. The Primary Stake holder in all of this is the community and that's going to be our focus. I checked recent response times by the Spokane Fire Department and found that while much of the city was well-covered. Those areas in green - there are big chunks of the grid map in yellow and red ...

For example, If you live near station six, in the south by 195, and to the north where station 17 is, your response time is greater than 12 minutes - that's more than double the "six minutes or less" standard set by the National Fire Protection Association - six minutes because that's the time it takes for a fire or medical emergency to become truly life threatening.

"Our primary weakness is assembling an effective response force in the extreme areas of the city where it takes longer to get to, "said Chief Schaeffer.

The translation?

There aren't enough firefighters to go around. So stations like 17 have to "borrow" firefighters from other companies before they can go out on a call - wasting precious moments and leaving other stations shorthanded in the process.

Schaeffer says a solution is coming - a new crop of trainees. 

"The remedy to improving our response times is really getting these 48 fire fighters out onto the street." The first class is expected to graduate in September - but until they do, it will be a long hot summer for our first responders.

  • Graco recalls 25,000 car seats

    DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.

  • Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.

  • $190 million settlement going to patients secretly recorded by gynecologist

    BALTIMORE (AP) - More than 8,000 patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams will soon receive their share of a $190 million settlement. The Baltimore Sun reports the final allocation plan was approved Monday. Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Irma Raker, who served as claims adjudicator in the class-action case, says the checks ranging from about $1,900 to nearly $28,000 sh...

  • Montana Republican congressional candidate cited for misdemeanor assault over incident with reporter

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies report that following multiple interviews and an investigation by the sheriff's office, it was determined there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault. 

  • Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.

  • Standoff in North Spokane ends peacefully with suspect in handcuffs

    SPOKANE, Wash. - E Princeton Ave has reopened after it was shut down to traffic during a standoff.  Wednesday evening, Spokane Police received information that a wanted man was at a home on E Princeton Ave.  36-year-old Steven Martin had an outstanding felony warrant for eluding a police vehicle.  Officers also had probable cause to arrest him for five counts of stalking and domestic violence.  When officers arrived to the home, they 

