New Spokane fire chief making response times top priority

When you're in trouble and every second counts - will help reach you in time? In Spokane, the distance of just a few blocks can double the amount of minutes it takes for first responders to arrive. But Wednesday, there's a new fire chief in town and he's making response times one of his top priorities.

Chief Brian Schaeffer has been with the department since 2005 and with his new role, he's working to fix disparities in how fast a fire crew can get to you. The Primary Stake holder in all of this is the community and that's going to be our focus. I checked recent response times by the Spokane Fire Department and found that while much of the city was well-covered. Those areas in green - there are big chunks of the grid map in yellow and red ...

For example, If you live near station six, in the south by 195, and to the north where station 17 is, your response time is greater than 12 minutes - that's more than double the "six minutes or less" standard set by the National Fire Protection Association - six minutes because that's the time it takes for a fire or medical emergency to become truly life threatening.

"Our primary weakness is assembling an effective response force in the extreme areas of the city where it takes longer to get to, "said Chief Schaeffer.

The translation?

There aren't enough firefighters to go around. So stations like 17 have to "borrow" firefighters from other companies before they can go out on a call - wasting precious moments and leaving other stations shorthanded in the process.

Schaeffer says a solution is coming - a new crop of trainees.

"The remedy to improving our response times is really getting these 48 fire fighters out onto the street." The first class is expected to graduate in September - but until they do, it will be a long hot summer for our first responders.