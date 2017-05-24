Protesters hope to sweeten the deal with baked goods - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Protesters hope to sweeten the deal with baked goods

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Protesters in Spokane are trying a new way to get lawmakers attention when it comes to healthcare.  

Organizers say they've resorted to having a bake sale to help cover costs for seniors' Medicaid.

People lined up outside of Cathy McMorris Rodgers' office for the sale in hopes to get her attention.   

KHQ reached out to McMorris Rodgers' office for comment but is still waiting to hear back.

The main message people at the bake sale want to provoke is that long term care is needed for those on Medicaid.      

    •   