Standoff in North Spokane ends peacefully with suspect in handcuffs

Standoff in North Spokane ends peacefully with suspect in custody

E Princeton Ave has reopened after it was shut down to traffic during a standoff.

Wednesday evening, Spokane Police received information that a wanted man was at a home on E Princeton Ave.

36-year-old Steven Martin had an outstanding felony warrant for eluding a police vehicle.

Officers also had probable cause to arrest him for five counts of stalking and domestic violence.

When officers arrived to the home, they tried to convince Martin to come out peacefully, but he refused.

Officers received information that Martin may have a firearm inside.

Because of the nature of his charges and the possibility that Martin may have a firearm inside, SPD SWAT and negotiators were used to help arrest Martin peacefully.

No one was hurt during the standoff.