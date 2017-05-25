Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves

A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.

According to Denver Police probable cause documents, the 29-year-old victim was found unresponsive with a stab wound to his throat in the parking lot of a taco restaurant in downtown Denver around 12:50 a.m.

Witnesses say the two men started arguing and Gulzow began threatening the victim. taking swings at him with his blade gloves. The other man fought back. The two men were seen going up an alley and made their way to the parking lot, where the victim collapsed. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Gulzow took off on a scooter. High Activity Location Observation camera operators searched footage of the area for the suspect, and soon found a man riding a scooter, according to police documents. The camera operators caught Gulzow throwing what would turn out to be a bloody knife into the bushes.

Officer caught up with Gulzow a short time later. He was covered in blood.

Gulzow told investigators during an interview that the two men had a scuffle and that they fell hard to the ground, where Gulzow said he may have jabbed the victim with his gloves. But that he didn't know he stabbed the man.

According to documents, police say Gulzow's statement was contrary to statements given by several witnesses.

Gulzow is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.