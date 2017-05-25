Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed glov - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Photo: Denver Police Department Photo: Denver Police Department
DENVER -

A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.

According to Denver Police probable cause documents, the 29-year-old victim was found unresponsive with a stab wound to his throat in the parking lot of a taco restaurant in downtown Denver around 12:50 a.m.

Witnesses say the two men started arguing and Gulzow began threatening the victim. taking swings at him with his blade gloves. The other man fought back. The two men were seen going up an alley and made their way to the parking lot, where the victim collapsed. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

Gulzow took off on a scooter. High Activity Location Observation camera operators searched footage of the area for the suspect, and soon found a man riding a scooter, according to police documents. The camera operators caught Gulzow throwing what would turn out to be a bloody knife into the bushes.

Officer caught up with Gulzow a short time later. He was covered in blood.

Gulzow told investigators during an interview that the two men had a scuffle and that they fell hard to the ground, where Gulzow said he may have jabbed the victim with his gloves. But that he didn't know he stabbed the man.

According to documents, police say Gulzow's statement was contrary to statements given by several witnesses.

Gulzow is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Graco recalls 25,000 car seats

    Graco recalls 25,000 car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-05-24 13:53:02 GMT

    DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.

    >>

    DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.

    >>

  • Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

    Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:00:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.

    >>

  • $190 million settlement going to patients secretly recorded by gynecologist

    $190 million settlement going to patients secretly recorded by gynecologist

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:05:53 GMT

    BALTIMORE (AP) - More than 8,000 patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams will soon receive their share of a $190 million settlement. The Baltimore Sun reports the final allocation plan was approved Monday. Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Irma Raker, who served as claims adjudicator in the class-action case, says the checks ranging from about $1,900 to nearly $28,000 sh...

    >>

    BALTIMORE (AP) - More than 8,000 patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams will soon receive their share of a $190 million settlement. The Baltimore Sun reports the final allocation plan was approved Monday. Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Irma Raker, who served as claims adjudicator in the class-action case, says the checks ranging from about $1,900 to nearly $28,000 sh...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Montana Republican congressional candidate cited for misdemeanor assault over incident with reporter

    Montana Republican congressional candidate cited for misdemeanor assault over incident with reporter

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:01 AM EDT2017-05-25 06:01:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies report that following multiple interviews and an investigation by the sheriff's office, it was determined there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault. 

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies report that following multiple interviews and an investigation by the sheriff's office, it was determined there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault. 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:39:54 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th.

    >>

  • Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves

    Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:47 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:47:03 GMT

    DENVER - A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.

    >>

    DENVER - A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.

    >>
    •   