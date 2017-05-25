Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George

Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of GeorgePosted: Updated:
Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten. “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites>>
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
Montana Republican congressional candidate cited for misdemeanor assault over incident with reporter
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan is calling for the Republican candidate in Montana's special House election to apologize after allegedly attacking a reporter and getting charged with assault. It's unclear how an alleged assault of a reporter by a Montana congressional candidate will affect the special election's outcome - in part because more than a third of the state's registered voters cast absentee ballots before polls opened Thursday.>>
Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.>>
UK police arrest 7th person outside Manchester
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Police in Manchester say a woman has been arrested in connection with the arena bombing that killed 22 people. Greater Manchester Police said the woman was detained during a series of property searches in the Blackley area of the city.>>
Graco recalls 25,000 car seats
DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.>>
Montana Republican congressional candidate cited for misdemeanor assault over incident with reporter
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan is calling for the Republican candidate in Montana's special House election to apologize after allegedly attacking a reporter and getting charged with assault. It's unclear how an alleged assault of a reporter by a Montana congressional candidate will affect the special election's outcome - in part because more than a third of the state's registered voters cast absentee ballots before polls opened Thursday.>>
Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th.>>
Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves
DENVER - A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.>>
Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.>>
Standoff in North Spokane ends peacefully with suspect in handcuffs
SPOKANE, Wash. - E Princeton Ave has reopened after it was shut down to traffic during a standoff. Wednesday evening, Spokane Police received information that a wanted man was at a home on E Princeton Ave. 36-year-old Steven Martin had an outstanding felony warrant for eluding a police vehicle. Officers also had probable cause to arrest him for five counts of stalking and domestic violence. When officers arrived to the home, they>>
Protesters hope to sweeten the deal with baked goods
SPOKANE, Wash. - Protesters in Spokane are trying a new way to get lawmakers attention when it comes to healthcare. Organizers say they've resorted to having a bake sale to help cover costs for seniors' Medicaid. People lined up outside of Cathy McMorris Rodgers' office for the sale in hopes to get her attention. KHQ reached out to McMorris Rodgers' office for comment but is still waiting to hear back. The main message people at the bake sale want to provoke is that l...>>
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
New Spokane fire chief making response times top priority
SPOKANE, Wash. - When you're in trouble and every second counts - will help reach you in time? In Spokane, the distance of just a few blocks can double the amount of minutes it takes for first responders to arrive. But Wednesday, there's a new fire chief in town and he's making response times one of his top priorities.>>
Fully extinguishing Leavenworth fire will be 'ongoing challenge'
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 5 p.m. Wednesday: Fire crews report active fire fighting operations continue on the Spromberg fire located approximately four miles north of Leavenworth, Washington, along the Chumstick Highway. The fire started Tuesday afternoon in a 5-acre storage area for logs and other flammable materials. The cause remains under active investigation, but has not yet been determined.>>
