Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George

At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.

The Sheriff's Office says an SUV collided with a full size van at the intersection at around 4:30 a.m. about 5 miles south of George. After the collision, the van left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting many of the occupants of the van. Three of the van's occupants died at the scene. The remainder of the van occupants and the driver of the SUV were all injured and transported to three area hospitals, either via ambulance or LifeFlight. The Sheriff's Office says everyone involved appear to be adults.



The Sheriff's Office initially reported there were 3 dead and 10 injured, but updated the number of injured to 8 just before 8:30 a.m.