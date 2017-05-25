Task force proposes reforms to WSU student conduct process

Officials at Washington State University are proposing some changes to the student conduct disciplinary process.



A task force that was assembled after a series of violent incidents involving the football team last year has called for reforms to make the student conduct process fairer and more transparent.



School president Kirk Schulz appointed the task force last December to conduct the on-going review.



The task force this week said that students must be educated about their rights, and those rights must be protected during the student conduct process. It also says students must have access to conduct advisors who can provide guidance. Students should also have the right to hire a lawyer.



The Board of Regents must approve any changes, which won't be in place until next year.

