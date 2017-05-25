Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 25th

MIAMI (AP) -- Police in Florida have managed to arrest the Joker without Batman's help following reports of a green-haired man with tattoos on his face pointing a gun at traffic.

A Miami-Dade police report says 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with carrying a concealed firearm. A booking photo shows the word "Joker" and a knife-pierced Batman symbol across Sullivan's forehead, while tattoos of long, stitched cuts are on each side of his mouth. His green hair matches that of the comic book and movie villain.

Police say officers found a loaded handgun on the self-described "tattoo model."

Sullivan was being held on $5,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Members of an Amish community in Kentucky may take their cases to court after being cited for violating an ordinance requiring horses to wear bags to catch their droppings.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports 13 members of the Swartzentruber Amish sect in Auburn appeared in court Wednesday and were told their trials will begin Aug. 2 if they can't settle the cases before then. The defendants belong to a conservative sect that rejects motor vehicles and most modern technology and travel by horse-drawn buggies. They believe the bags violate their community's religious standards.

The city says the ordinance is meant to promote safety.

A total of 37 cases are pending against 13 people.

The judge set a pretrial conference for attorneys July 19.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A Wisconsin woman pumping gas near downtown Milwaukee stopped a thief from stealing her SUV by jumping on its hood and clinging to the windshield wipers as the man tried to drive away in her vehicle.

Melissa Smith admits it may not have been the best thing to do, but says it was a gut decision to stop the carjacking Tuesday afternoon. Video of the attempted carjacking shows the would-be thief braking in the gas station parking lot as he tries to throw Smith off the hood.

The suspect gave up and got into another vehicle waiting in the parking lot. Smith chased after the SUV as it rolled driverless into the street, jumped in and stopped it.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CINCINNATI (AP) -- The Cincinnati Zoo's prematurely born hippo named Fiona is getting a new beer in her honor.

Listermann Brewing Company is releasing a Team Fiona New England-style IPA. The hippo's care team helped brew the beer.

And the brewing company says 25 percent of the beer sales proceeds is being donated to the zoo's care team.

The brewing company describes the beer as having a soft mouth feel, hazy appearance with a fruit-juice flavor.

Fiona was born at the zoo in January, weighing just 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She now weighs more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms). Zoo caretakers are preparing to move her to a group of hippos that includes her parents.

Listermann's general manager says watching Fiona grow up has been a joy.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- He has served a full-term as New York City mayor, but Bill de Blasio has never attended a New York Yankees game during his tenure. And he doesn't plan to break the streak now.

The Democratic mayor grew up outside Boston and is a fan of the Yankees' rival Boston Red Sox.

During events in the Bronx this week, the mayor was asked if he planned to attend a Yankees game in the Bronx at any point in the future. The New York Post reports de Blasio gave a one-word answer: no.

Bronx Republican Chairman Michael Rendino says the mayor's refusal to attend a home game is one more reason he's endorsing Republican mayoral candidate Paul Massey. Democratic state Senator Ruben Diaz Sr., of the Bronx, says de Blasio is insulting Bronx residents.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) - With just three stings and no serious injuries, two beekeepers have safely removed an estimated 40,000 bees that bedeviled a Virginia townhouse community.

The Washington Post reports the 40-pound (18-kilogram) swarm was carefully snipped from a tree branch May 17 in a grassy area of the Fredericksburg community by 33-year-old Nathan Thompson and his 70-year-old father Earl. The two belong to a family of beekeepers spanning three generations.

A county animal control officer, Anthony McCall, responded to the outsized swarm. But a sheriff's office statement described McCall as a self-admitted "chicken" regarding bees. So he summoned Nathan Thompson, interim chief of neighboring Aquia Harbor police, for help.

The Thompsons removed the swarm to beehive boxes. Now they hope the bees can be loaned out to help pollinate farmers' crops.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- A 22-year-old student is accused of sneaking into a building and illegally logging into a Florida university's grading system to change his failing grade to a B.

Sami Ammar turned himself in at the Orange County Jail in Orlando on Wednesday and now faces a felony charge of accessing a computer without authorization.

His father declined to talk to the Orlando Sentinel, saying only that the charge is "an allegation."

University of Central Florida professor Chung Young Chan became suspicious when he got a confirmation from a program he uses to log grades on May 4. He checked the grades and saw Ammar suddenly had a B instead of an F in the Electronics I class.

University police later identified Ammar on surveillance video at the Mathematical Sciences Building.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A quick-thinking Florida sheriff's deputy used Facetime to track down a stolen cellphone.

In a Facebook posting, Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials said 18-year-old Chandler Ridge Carlyle took the cellphone from an acquaintance during a party last month.

The victim told deputies Carlyle asked to use his phone to call for a ride home, then left with it.

The deputy sent a text message to the phone, but didn't get a response. He then made a Facetime call. When Carlyle answered the call, the deputy snapped a screenshot. He showed the victim, who identified the person in the photo as the one who took his phone. The deputy then compared the photo to Carlyle's driver's license.

He was arrested May 21 and charged with grand theft. Court records don't list an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COCOA, Fla. (AP) -- Another day, another python in Florida.

This time a woman found a python wrapped around her pet rat's blanket while she was doing laundry.

Juanita Tedesco called police after spotting the snake as she rinsed blankets Wednesday. She says she believes it was trying to get to her pet rat Princess.

Cocoa police Lt. Mike Dellatorre tells WESH the snake is likely a pet that slithered away from home.

It was the third python sighting in Florida in a week. On Tuesday police say a man in Orlando found a python coiled on the floor of his kitchen pantry. Last Friday a man found an 8-foot (2 meters) python in his garage in Pembroke Pines, north of Miami.

Tedesco says it may be time to get rid of her pet rats.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) - A Virginia high school student who attends school with a service dog found himself side-by-side with his canine in the school's yearbook photos.

Andrew Schalk has Type 1 diabetes and uses his dog, Alpha, to alert him when his blood sugar levels are off. The black Labrador Retriever gives the 16-year-old his paw when his levels are too high or too low.

Alpha was there when Schalk had his picture taken for the Stafford High School yearbook and the dog ended up getting his own headshot. The yearbook staff came across the picture and decided to include Alpha in the photos of the junior class. Staffer Grace Fuller tells fredericksburg.com Alpha "is a part of this school now."

Schalk says Alpha has turned his diabetes "into a positive experience."