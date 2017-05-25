Juvenile facing felony charges after bat attack in Spokane Valle - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Juvenile facing felony charges after bat attack in Spokane Valley

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Deputies with the Spokane Valley Police Department arrested a juvenile man Thursday morning after an incident involving a baseball bat. 

Calls came in at around 9:30 a.m. from people saying a man with a baseball bat was banging on doors near Pines and Indiana. At least one window of a car was broken by the suspect, according to KHQ's photographer who was on scene after the arrest.

When deputies arrived, they say the man, in his late teens, refused to listen to commands. Deputies say they used a Taser but it wasn't effective, so they then used pepper spray and eventually were able to get him into custody. A couple of deputies were hit during the scuffle with the teen, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office spokesman, Deputy Mark Gregory. 

The teen has not been identified, but deputies say he is facing several felony charges. 

    •   