University of Idaho examines safety updates after rocket fuel explosion

The University of Idaho has completed an internal review of the rocket fuel explosion that occurred on the Moscow campus on April 13, 2017.

The incident has been ruled an accident by law enforcement and the university.

Officials with the University of Idaho say they have identified 14 recommendations to improve safety and emergency response policies as part of a review of the explosion.

According to the report, the university will revise the role of club advisors, including mandatory risk training. The university will also develop a "fail safe" methodology to ensure emergency alerts are issued quickly across the university.

The explosion lead to the serious injury of four students, but all have since recovered.

All safety updates will be implemented at the university by fall 2017.

