University of Idaho examines safety updates after rocket fuel explosion

University of Idaho examines safety updates after rocket fuel explosionPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest
Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten. “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten. “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites>>
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley
Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.>>
Montana governor condemns candidate charged with assaulting journalist
Montana governor condemns candidate charged with assaulting journalist
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Democratic governor is condemning a GOP House candidate charged with assaulting a journalist. Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday it is "unsettling that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions.">>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Democratic governor is condemning a GOP House candidate charged with assaulting a journalist. Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday it is "unsettling that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions.">>
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.>>
KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
University of Idaho examines safety updates after rocket fuel explosion
University of Idaho examines safety updates after rocket fuel explosion
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho has completed an internal review of the rocket fuel explosion that occurred on the Moscow campus on April 13, 2017. The incident has been ruled an accident by law enforcement and the university. Officials with the University of Idaho say they have identified 14 recommendations to improve safety and emergency response policies as part of a review of the explosion. According to the report, the>>
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho has completed an internal review of the rocket fuel explosion that occurred on the Moscow campus on April 13, 2017. The incident has been ruled an accident by law enforcement and the university. Officials with the University of Idaho say they have identified 14 recommendations to improve safety and emergency response policies as part of a review of the explosion. According to the report, the>>
Juvenile facing felony charges after bat attack in Spokane Valley
Juvenile facing felony charges after bat attack in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane Valley Police Department arrested a juvenile man Thursday morning after an incident involving a baseball bat. Calls came in at around 9:30 a.m. from people saying a man with a baseball bat was banging on doors near Pines and Indiana. At least one window of a car was broken by the suspect, according to KHQ's photographer who was on scene after the arrest.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane Valley Police Department arrested a juvenile man Thursday morning after an incident involving a baseball bat. Calls came in at around 9:30 a.m. from people saying a man with a baseball bat was banging on doors near Pines and Indiana. At least one window of a car was broken by the suspect, according to KHQ's photographer who was on scene after the arrest.>>
Tribes bash proposed Trump budget cuts to Native Americans
PORTLAND, Ore. - Dozens of Native American tribes in six Western states are bashing President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts to American Indian programs. Tribal leaders in Oregon, Washington state and Idaho speaking on behalf of the group said Thursday the proposed budget guts spending on Native American education, health care and environmental initiatives.>>
PORTLAND, Ore. - Dozens of Native American tribes in six Western states are bashing President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts to American Indian programs. Tribal leaders in Oregon, Washington state and Idaho speaking on behalf of the group said Thursday the proposed budget guts spending on Native American education, health care and environmental initiatives.>>
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.>>
KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.>>
Montana governor condemns candidate charged with assaulting journalist
Montana governor condemns candidate charged with assaulting journalist
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Democratic governor is condemning a GOP House candidate charged with assaulting a journalist. Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday it is "unsettling that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions.">>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Democratic governor is condemning a GOP House candidate charged with assaulting a journalist. Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday it is "unsettling that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions.">>
Fire in Chelan County now 78 percent contained
Fire in Chelan County now 78 percent contained
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning at a popular Washington state hiking and skiing destination is largely under control after burning for two days. Northwest Incident Management Team spokesman Brendan Cowan says the fire near the town of Leavenworth was 78 percent contained Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.>>
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning at a popular Washington state hiking and skiing destination is largely under control after burning for two days. Northwest Incident Management Team spokesman Brendan Cowan says the fire near the town of Leavenworth was 78 percent contained Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.>>
Task force proposes reforms to WSU student conduct process
Task force proposes reforms to WSU student conduct process
PULLMAN, Wash. - Officials at Washington State University are proposing some changes to the student conduct disciplinary process. A task force that was assembled after a series of violent incidents involving the football team last year has called for reforms to make the student conduct process fairer and more transparent.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Officials at Washington State University are proposing some changes to the student conduct disciplinary process. A task force that was assembled after a series of violent incidents involving the football team last year has called for reforms to make the student conduct process fairer and more transparent.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 24th.>>
Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves
Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves
DENVER - A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.>>
DENVER - A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.>>