2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway

WENATCHEE, Wash. -

(AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway.
    
KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle.
    
The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area.
    
The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passenger seat.
    
The coroner's office is performing autopsies to determine a cause of death and identify the bodies.
    
Information from: KCPQ-TV, http://q13fox.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/25/2017 12:50:50 PM (GMT -7:00)

