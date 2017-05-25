2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway

2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highwayPosted: Updated:
Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.>>
Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten. “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites>>
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.>>
Graco recalls 25,000 car seats
DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.>>
Service dog scores photo in high school yearbook
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - They say dog is man's best friend. AJ and his service dog Alpha take it to a new extreme. The Virginia high school student who attends classes with his service dog found himself side-by-side with his canine in the school's yearbook photos. Much of AJ Schalk's morning routine involves his service dog who's become a beloved companion everyday... all day. Aj goes about getting himself and Alpha ready to>>
2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...>>
New Spokane fire chief making response times top priority
SPOKANE, Wash. - When you're in trouble and every second counts - will help reach you in time? In Spokane, the distance of just a few blocks can double the amount of minutes it takes for first responders to arrive. But Wednesday, there's a new fire chief in town and he's making response times one of his top priorities.>>
Cops put parking lot crack cocaine in 'lost and found'
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - Police in northeastern Pennsylvania say they've put about $1,600 worth of crack cocaine in their "lost and found box" in hopes of reuniting the drug with its rightful owner. The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice reports the drug was found in the parking lot of a shopping center outside Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree). Wilkes-Barre Township police posted about the find on the department's Facebook page. In a post headlined "FOUND ...>>
Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George
University of Idaho examines safety updates after rocket fuel explosion
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho has completed an internal review of the rocket fuel explosion that occurred on the Moscow campus on April 13, 2017. The incident has been ruled an accident by law enforcement and the university. Officials with the University of Idaho say they have identified 14 recommendations to improve safety and emergency response policies as part of a review of the explosion. According to the report, the>>
Juvenile facing felony charges after bat attack in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane Valley Police Department arrested a juvenile man Thursday morning after an incident involving a baseball bat. Calls came in at around 9:30 a.m. from people saying a man with a baseball bat was banging on doors near Pines and Indiana. At least one window of a car was broken by the suspect, according to KHQ's photographer who was on scene after the arrest.>>
Tribes bash proposed Trump budget cuts to Native Americans
PORTLAND, Ore. - Dozens of Native American tribes in six Western states are bashing President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts to American Indian programs. Tribal leaders in Oregon, Washington state and Idaho speaking on behalf of the group said Thursday the proposed budget guts spending on Native American education, health care and environmental initiatives.>>
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.>>
Montana governor condemns candidate charged with assaulting journalist
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Democratic governor is condemning a GOP House candidate charged with assaulting a journalist. Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday it is "unsettling that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions.">>
