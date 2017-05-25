Service dog scores photo in high school yearbook

They say dog is man's best friend. AJ and his service dog Alpha take it to a new extreme.

The Virginia high school student who attends classes with his service dog found himself side-by-side with his canine in the school's yearbook photos.



Much of AJ Schalk's morning routine involves his service dog who's become a beloved companion everyday... all day.



Aj goes about getting himself and Alpha ready to get out the door in time to catch their school bus.



And for good reason: AJ is diabetic and Alpha helps keep AJ's condition in check by alerting him when his blood sugar is low.



"We said, 'When Alpha alerts, you'll have to check your blood and listen to what the dog is telling you, because that's what we're getting him for," said Kristin Schalk, AJ's mom.

The four year old black Labrador retriever has been by AJ's side since he was a four month old puppy.



They go everywhere together, including the Stafford High School yearbook.



"Where you see Alpha you see AJ. And he's just one of the gang," said Stafford High School Principal Joseph Lewis.

Pictured side by side in the yearbook as they are in life, Alpha is now forever a part of the school's history.



"After high school, he's going to be with me, so it's exciting to have him along for the ride," said AJ.