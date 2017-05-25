'Fix it Fest': city makes fixing streets priority

The city of Spokane is fixing its streets after they launched a $1 million program to repair the damages from the extreme wet weather the city has seen in the last six months.

The program is called Fix-it-Fest and is aimed to help repair damaged arterials and potholes.

Here are the areas the city has listed to fix:

Planned Freya – Empire to Rowan District 1 Grind & Overlay

Planned SE Blvd – Regal to 29th Ave. District 2 Grind & Overlay

Planned Maxwell – Maple to Washington District 3 Grind & Overlay

Planned 17th Ave – Perry to Fiske District 2 Grind & Overlay

Planned Assembly – Rowan to Francis District 3 Grind & Overlay

Planned Garland/Empire – Howard to Nevada District 1 & 3 Grind & Overlay

Planned Crack Seal All Districts Crack Seal

Planned Pothole Repair All Districts Pothole Repair

New 4th Ave – Wall to Washington District 2 Grind & Overlay

New Freya/Thor – Sprague to Second District 2 Grind & Overlay

New Freya – Upriver to Empire District 1 Grind & Overlay

New Sharp Ave – Pearl to Hamilton District 1 Thin Overlay

New Sunset Blvd. – Royal to Gov’t Way

District 2 Thin Overlay New Thor/Freya – Third to 11th Ave. District 2 Thin Overlay

New Upriver Dr. – N Center to Greene District 1 Chip Seal

New A St – Driscoll to Rowan District 3 Chip Seal

New Addison – Empire to Rowan District 1 Chip Seal

New Nevada – Lyons to Lincoln District 1 Patch Repair

New Broadway – Chestnut to Lyons District 3 Patch Repair

Postponed Thorpe Rd – City limits to Westwood District 2 Grind & Overlay

Postponed Palouse Hwy. – Regal to Freya District 2 Grind & Overlay

Postponed Altamont – Hartson to Sprague

The work includes over eight miles of repairs.

The city says all of the Fix-it-Fest projects will last through the summer and should be completed by the fall.