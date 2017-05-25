Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man.

“He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says.

She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her

“I looked up and he was right there,” she says. “I never saw him coming.”

She says the man started asking her personal questions, like where did she live and when was the last time a man touched her? She says he also was staring at her in inappropriate places, and seemed like he didn't even care that she knew.

She started walking away from him, bouncing the tennis ball her dog was playing with. She says he followed her and then took the ball away.

“He looked right at me dead in the eyes and said 'if I throw this ball into the woods and your dog goes after it will she come back to you?' I almost died. I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I'm not in a good situation,’” she says.

She made it home, but later found the tennis ball that he took right outside her door.

“My heart was beating like all crazy,” she says. “I started crying. This was the creepiest thing that’s ever happened.”

She wants everyone to know that they should report anyone suspicious. 

“Do not be scared to assert your place with him,” she says. “I would call the cops and turn around and walk away. I wouldn't care if he saw me I don't care if it offends him. I feel like your well being depends on that.”

If anything like this happens to you, or if you ever feel like you're in danger, call law enforcement immediately and report it. 

  Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:20:15 GMT

    GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.

    >>

    GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.

    >>

  PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer

    PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:27:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.

    >>

  Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest

    Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:20 AM EDT2017-05-25 06:20:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten.  “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten.  “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites 

    >>
  Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher home, figuring out bill situation

    Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher home, figuring out bill situation

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:51:30 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A retired Coeur d’Alene teacher is figuring out how to pay off her medical bills after she says she was stuck in a hospital in Mexico. Vikki Moormann is happy to be home. “I’ve spent a lot of time sleeping and trying to relax,” she says. That’s because two weeks ago, she was in Mexico on vacation when she had a medical emergency that landed her in the ICU. She says when she tried to leave, she was told she had 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A retired Coeur d’Alene teacher is figuring out how to pay off her medical bills after she says she was stuck in a hospital in Mexico. Vikki Moormann is happy to be home. “I’ve spent a lot of time sleeping and trying to relax,” she says. That’s because two weeks ago, she was in Mexico on vacation when she had a medical emergency that landed her in the ICU. She says when she tried to leave, she was told she had 

    >>

  Local artist transforms blank wall into something beautiful

    Local artist transforms blank wall into something beautiful

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:37:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Artist Daniel Lopez is transforming a blank wall in west central into something beautiful. KHQ Local News Photojournalist Tim Blodgett spent the afternoon with Lopez as he worked on his latest project. If you'd like to see the mural in person it's in the West Central neighborhood at Boone and Cochran.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Artist Daniel Lopez is transforming a blank wall in west central into something beautiful. KHQ Local News Photojournalist Tim Blodgett spent the afternoon with Lopez as he worked on his latest project. If you'd like to see the mural in person it's in the West Central neighborhood at Boone and Cochran.

    >>

  'Fix it Fest': city makes fixing streets priority

    'Fix it Fest': city makes fixing streets priority

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:29:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The city of Spokane is fixing its streets after they launched a $1 million program to repair the damages from the extreme wet weather the city has seen in the last six months. The program is called Fix-it-Fest and is aimed to help repair damaged arterials and potholes. Here are the areas the city has listed to fix: Planned Freya – Empire to Rowan  District 1  Grind & Overlay  Planned SE Blvd – Regal to 29th Ave. District 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The city of Spokane is fixing its streets after they launched a $1 million program to repair the damages from the extreme wet weather the city has seen in the last six months. The program is called Fix-it-Fest and is aimed to help repair damaged arterials and potholes. Here are the areas the city has listed to fix: Planned Freya – Empire to Rowan  District 1  Grind & Overlay  Planned SE Blvd – Regal to 29th Ave. District 

    >>
