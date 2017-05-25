Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home

One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man.

“He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says.

She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her

“I looked up and he was right there,” she says. “I never saw him coming.”

She says the man started asking her personal questions, like where did she live and when was the last time a man touched her? She says he also was staring at her in inappropriate places, and seemed like he didn't even care that she knew.

She started walking away from him, bouncing the tennis ball her dog was playing with. She says he followed her and then took the ball away.

“He looked right at me dead in the eyes and said 'if I throw this ball into the woods and your dog goes after it will she come back to you?' I almost died. I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I'm not in a good situation,’” she says.

She made it home, but later found the tennis ball that he took right outside her door.

“My heart was beating like all crazy,” she says. “I started crying. This was the creepiest thing that’s ever happened.”

She wants everyone to know that they should report anyone suspicious.

“Do not be scared to assert your place with him,” she says. “I would call the cops and turn around and walk away. I wouldn't care if he saw me I don't care if it offends him. I feel like your well being depends on that.”

If anything like this happens to you, or if you ever feel like you're in danger, call law enforcement immediately and report it.