Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday.

12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app.

He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions.

On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen emotional stories of his hero and background on the app.

Alex is lacking the funds to develop the Ability App, but received a generous surprise during the show.

You can watch the segment here: