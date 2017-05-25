Airway Heights water crisis could be coming to an end

It's been 10 days since the city of Airway Heights advised people to stop drinking the water due to chemicals that contaminated city wells.

Thursday was the City's unofficial day to end the water crisis likely caused from firefighting foam from Fairchild Air Force Base, but people are being asked to wait at least one more day.

City officials say they have sent 19 water samples to Anatek Labs to be tested for PFCs. The results from those tests are expected to be ready by Friday.

If the results come back clean, people who live in Airway Heights will be able to resume drinking and cooking with their water.

The city flushed more than 10 million gallons of water from the system last week, and with the help of Fairchild Air Force Base, have passed out more than 76,000 gallons of water to residents.