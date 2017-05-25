Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher home, figuring out bill situation

A retired Coeur d’Alene teacher is figuring out how to pay off her medical bills after she says she was stuck in a hospital in Mexico.

Vikki Moormann is happy to be home.

“I’ve spent a lot of time sleeping and trying to relax,” she says.

That’s because two weeks ago, she was in Mexico on vacation when she had a medical emergency that landed her in the ICU. She says when she tried to leave, she was told she had to pay her $35,000 USD bill first.

“Poor Ryen, I would call him and cry on the phone,” she says.

She missed her return flight, and her son, Ryen, worked the phones to see try and get Vikki home. Finally, on Thursday, Vikki got the word that she could leave and they booked a flight home for her.

Even though she’s getting some rest now, there’s still the bill on her mind.

“Thought I’d mortgage the house,” she says.

But as of right now, they’ve been told to hold off on that. The insurance company is working with the hospital to pay the bill.

As for traveling in the future, Vikki says she doesn’t have any plans to go anywhere right now.

“I like it here and this is where I’ll stay,” she says.