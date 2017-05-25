U-Haul found after thieves nab trailer with $8,000 in belongings - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

U-Haul found after thieves nab trailer with $8,000 in belongings inside

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Update: A Spokane woman and her fiancé tell KHQ that their U-Haul was found after it had been stolen with all of their belongings inside. 

It was found Thursday evening on 3rd and Coeur d'Alene street on Sunset Highway shortly after KHQ's story about the missing U-Haul aired. 

"Our trailer has been found thank you so much for all of your help. Most of our belongings are gone but we have our bed," Sophie said. 

The couple recently moved to Spokane from Minnesota. 

Previous Coverage: A Spokane woman and her fiancé in the military moved all of their belongings to Spokane only to find their U-Haul stolen.

Sophie Graydon says after spending hours traveling from Minnesota to Spokane with her fiancé, she parked the U-Haul outside her apartment and she was too tired to unpack.

"I came out and the trailer was gone. We had our new bed, coffee tables, three chairs, all of my stuff. We've got social security stuff in there, all of his guns, basically everything he's had for 20 years. Probably around $8,000. Not anything we can replace right away. It's hard to wrap your mind around it and you don't think it's going to happen to you," said Graydon.
Graydon says no matter how tired you are after traveling from a trip, you need to unpack your U-Haul no matter what.

The trailer has a New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration logo on it. It's a 5 by 8 with this license plate number 5674ZA.

If you happen to know anything, you are asked to give Crime Check a call: 509-456-2233.

Police say they are investigating. They say if you are moving and have firearms, do not leave them inside a U-Haul.

