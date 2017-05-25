U-Haul found after thieves nab trailer with $8,000 in belongings inside

U-Haul found after thieves nab trailer with $8,000 in belongings insidePosted: Updated:
Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George
GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.>>
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.>>
Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten. “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites>>
PHOTOS: Guns, drugs and money found in Spokane Valley motel room bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two men have been arrested and charged with a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a months-long investigation that led to a Spokane Valley motel. Last week, detectives executed a search warrant at a room at the Motel 6 just off of I-90 and Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
Driver caught after slamming into DOT vehicle in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver of a car that crashed into a DOT vehicle Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving under the influence.>>
Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she>>
Body of teen found downstream from Snoqualmie River falls
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) - The King County Sheriff Office says the body of a 16-year-old boy who disappeared in the Snoqualmie River near Olallie State Park has been found. The sheriff's office said Thursday evening that drivers found the boy's body about 450 feet downstream from the falls. The teen was with two friends when two of them went over the falls. The sheriff's office says only one of them was able to pull himself out of the water. &nb...>>
Botulism outbreak seems limited to 1 nacho cheese bag
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a botulism outbreak linked to nacho-cheese dip sold at a California gas station (all times local): 4:35 p.m. California health officials said a botulism outbreak linked to nacho-cheese sauce appears limited to an opened bag of the sauce. The statement on Thursday comes after the state Department of Public Health found no traces of the toxin in another unopened bag of the sauce that was seized from the fue...>>
The Latest: Polls closing in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the misdemeanor assault case against Greg Gianforte, a Republican candidate for a Montana congressional seat in a special election Thursday. (all times local): 8:03 p.m. Montana polls are closing, a day after Republican candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with assaulting a reporter. Witnesses say Gianforte, a wealthy technology executive, grabbed Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, by the neck on We...>>
President Trump to take travel ban to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on an appeals court ruling against the Trump administration's travel ban (all times local): 5:40 p.m. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled 10-3 against the travel ban. The decision bars the administration from suspending n...>>
U-Haul found after thieves nab trailer with $8,000 in belongings inside
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman and her fiancé in the military moved all of their belongings to Spokane only to find their U-Haul stolen. Sophie Graydon says after spending hours traveling from Minnesota to Spokane with her fiancé, she parked the U-Haul outside her apartment and she was too tired to unpack. "I came out and the trailer was gone. We had our new bed, coffee tables, three chairs, all of my stuff. We've got social>>
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher home, figuring out bill situation
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A retired Coeur d’Alene teacher is figuring out how to pay off her medical bills after she says she was stuck in a hospital in Mexico. Vikki Moormann is happy to be home. “I’ve spent a lot of time sleeping and trying to relax,” she says. That’s because two weeks ago, she was in Mexico on vacation when she had a medical emergency that landed her in the ICU. She says when she tried to leave, she was told she had>>
Local artist transforms blank wall into something beautiful
SPOKANE, Wash. - Artist Daniel Lopez is transforming a blank wall in west central into something beautiful. KHQ Local News Photojournalist Tim Blodgett spent the afternoon with Lopez as he worked on his latest project. If you'd like to see the mural in person it's in the West Central neighborhood at Boone and Cochran.>>
'Fix it Fest': city makes fixing streets priority
SPOKANE, Wash. - The city of Spokane is fixing its streets after they launched a $1 million program to repair the damages from the extreme wet weather the city has seen in the last six months. The program is called Fix-it-Fest and is aimed to help repair damaged arterials and potholes. Here are the areas the city has listed to fix: Planned Freya – Empire to Rowan District 1 Grind & Overlay Planned SE Blvd – Regal to 29th Ave. District>>
Airway Heights water crisis could be coming to an end
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - It's been 10 days since the city of Airway Heights advised people to stop drinking the water due to chemicals that contaminated city wells. Thursday was the City's unofficial day to end the water crisis likely caused from firefighting foam from Fairchild Air Force Base, but people are being asked to wait at least one more day. City officials say they have sent 19 water samples to Anatek Labs to be tested for PFCs.>>
Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is>>
