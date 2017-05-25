President Trump to take travel ban to Supreme Court - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

President Trump to take travel ban to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

(AP) - The Latest on an appeals court ruling against the Trump administration's travel ban (all times local):
    
5:40 p.m.
    
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban.
    
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled 10-3 against the travel ban. The decision bars the administration from suspending new visas for visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
    
Sessions says the Justice Department "strongly disagrees" and will continue to vigorously defend Trump's order. He says the court's ruling blocks Trump's "efforts to strengthen this country's national security."
    
Sessions says Trump is not required to admit people from "countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism until he determines that they can be properly vetted" and don't pose a security threat.
    
___
    
4:50 p.m.
    
The White House says it remains confident that President Donald Trump's travel ban is lawful and ultimately will be upheld by the courts.
    
Spokesman Michael Short says the administration needs "every available tool at our disposal" to keep terrorists from entering the United States and committing violence.
    
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled 10-3 against the travel ban. The decision bars the administration from suspending new visas for visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
    
Short quotes one of the dissenters, Judge Dennis W. Shedd, in saying that the "real losers" are the millions of individual Americans whose security is threatened daily by those who seek to harm the U.S.
    
___
    
4:25 p.m.
    
The three dissenting judges who supported Donald Trump's travel ban say the court should not have looked to statements made by Trump during the presidential campaign.
    
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 10-3 Thursday against Trump's travel ban.
    
Calling the executive order a "modest action," Judge Paul Niemeyer wrote that Supreme Court precedent required the court to consider the executive order without looking at Trump's statements. He says looking at the order on its face, "it is entirely without constitutional fault."
    
Niemeyer was joined by judges Dennis W. Shedd and G. Steven Agee. All three judges were appointed to the 4th Circuit by Republican presidents.
    
Niemeyer wrote that the order was issued in direct response to the risk of terrorism from six majority-Muslim countries. He says the ban was justified to ensure existing screening procedures were adequate.
    
___
    
3:10 p.m.
    
A federal appeals court ruling says President Donald Trump's revised travel ban vaguely invoked national security interests but is rooted in religious intolerance.
    
The chief judge of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Roger L. Gregory, wrote in a ruling against the ban that it "speaks with vague words of national security." However, Gregory wrote, the ban "in context drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination."
    
The appeals court decision blocks the administration from suspending new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
    
Omar Jadwat is the director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project and argued the case before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He hailed the 4th Circuit ruling and says the ban is unconstitutional.
    
___
    
2:55 p.m.
    
The American Civil Liberties Union is hailing a federal appeals court's ruling against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
    
Omar Jadwat is the director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project and argued the case before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He said Thursday that the ban is unconstitutional. Jadwat says "the Constitution's prohibition on actions disfavoring or condemning any religion is a fundamental protection for all of us."
    
The appeals court decision blocks the administration from suspending new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
    
The chief judge of the circuit, Roger L. Gregory, wrote in the ruling that the administration's national security interest appear to be a secondary justification "for an executive action rooted in religious animus and intended to bar Muslims from this country."
    
___
    
2:15 p.m.
    
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
    
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that blocked the travel ban. It's the first appeals court to rule on the revised travel ban. Trump rewrote the ban after several legal defeats. His administration will likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
    
The appeals court decision blocks the administration from suspending new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
    
A federal judge in Hawaii has also halted that provision and the freeze on the U.S. refugee program. Trump's administration is fighting that decision in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/25/2017 2:44:39 PM (GMT -7:00)

  Grant Co. Sheriff's Office: At least 3 dead, 8 injured in mass casualty crash south of George

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:20:15 GMT

    GEORGE, Wash. - At least three people are dead in a mass casualty crash in Grant County and at least 8 other people are injured, some seriously. The crash happened around 5am Thursday morning at Adams Rd. South and Frenchman Hills Rd. which is just S. of Quincy and W. of Vantage, WA. Adams Road South will be closed at that intersection for most of the day.

  PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:27:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. Festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.

  Wet spring brings black flies out in force in the Inland Northwest

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:20 AM EDT2017-05-25 06:20:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing beats being outside in this great weather right now, but this wet spring has brought a lot of pests. We’ve been talking about wasps and ticks, but black flies are coming out in force too. Jenny Zhang says she’s noticed black flies a lot more in her neighborhood. Her 2-year-old son Liam was bitten.  “Actually, when he got bit he thought it was a bumblebee and then he was afraid of them,” she says. The bites 

  Body of teen found downstream from Snoqualmie River falls

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:59:18 GMT
    SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) - The King County Sheriff Office says the body of a 16-year-old boy who disappeared in the Snoqualmie River near Olallie State Park has been found. The sheriff's office said Thursday evening that drivers found the boy's body about 450 feet downstream from the falls. The teen was with two friends when two of them went over the falls. The sheriff's office says only one of them was able to pull himself out of the water. &nb...

  Botulism outbreak seems limited to 1 nacho cheese bag

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:52:51 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a botulism outbreak linked to nacho-cheese dip sold at a California gas station (all times local):   4:35 p.m.  California health officials said a botulism outbreak linked to nacho-cheese sauce appears limited to an opened bag of the sauce.  The statement on Thursday comes after the state Department of Public Health found no traces of the toxin in another unopened bag of the sauce that was seized from the fue...

  The Latest: Polls closing in Montana

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:45:59 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the misdemeanor assault case against Greg Gianforte, a Republican candidate for a Montana congressional seat in a special election Thursday. (all times local): 8:03 p.m. Montana polls are closing, a day after Republican candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with assaulting a reporter. Witnesses say Gianforte, a wealthy technology executive, grabbed Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, by the neck on We...

