Body of teen found downstream from Snoqualmie River falls

(AP) - The King County Sheriff Office says the body of a 16-year-old boy who disappeared in the Snoqualmie River near Olallie State Park has been found.



The sheriff's office said Thursday evening that drivers found the boy's body about 450 feet downstream from the falls.



The teen was with two friends when two of them went over the falls.



The sheriff's office says only one of them was able to pull himself out of the water.



The missing teen's name was not released.



The park is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Seattle, near Interstate 90.

5/25/2017 8:20:26 PM (GMT -7:00)