Old warhead found near Warden, rendered safe by Air Force

Old warhead found near Warden, rendered safe by Air Force

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -

Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) responded to SR17 near SR170 in Warden on Thursday morning.

A retired Air Force veteran and historian located a crash site from 1955, where a F86 Delta Interceptor went down.

While digging around, the historian unearthed a live 2.75 inch missile warhead.

EOD rendered the warhead safe on site. There were no injuries.

