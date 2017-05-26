SWAT team arrests man wanted for multiple sex offense charges on N Division St.

Thursday evening just before 8 p.m. information was obtained by Spokane Police Special Victim Unit detectives that a man wanted on multiple sex offense charges was on N Division St.

Police say received information that 38-year-old Daniel Wells Jr was armed, had made suicidal statements, and possibly threatened other people. Because of this information, personnel from the SWAT team were utilized.

When officers arrived, Wells Jr. was outside a camper trailer with a firearm in his hand, but quickly moved out of sight. Officers asked people nearby to move to a safe location. About a half hour after the incident began, Wells Jr. surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody. Officers retrieved the firearm.

Wells Jr. was booked into Spokane County Jail for rape of a child 2nd degree, rape of a child 3rd degree and Incest 1st Degree.

Division St near Wedgewood Ave was briefly shut down, but is now re-opened.