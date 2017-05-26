Gianforte issues apology after being charged with assaulting reporter

Republican Greg Gianforte says he 'learned a lesson," and has apologized to a reporter after being charged with assaulting him in a release sent to media Thursday night after his win in Montana's special election.

Here is what Gianforte's release says:

Friend,



Tonight is about you. Tonight is your victory.



Over the last 2 years, you have knocked on tens of thousands of doors. You have made hundreds of thousands of phone calls. Susan and I have traveled over 80 thousand miles across Montana, to all 56 counties, multiple times. And together – tonight – we won a victory for our Treasure State.



Tonight we won a victory for all Montanans.



Tonight Montanans sent a wake up call to the Washington DC Establishment. Montanans said Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi can't call the shots in Montana. Montanans said we need to drain the swamp.



...and we have a lot of work to do.



Hard work is the way we get things done and sometimes hard work is born out of hard lessons.



Last night I learned a lesson. When you make a mistake, you have to own up to it. That's the Montana way.



Last night I did make a mistake. I took an action that I cannot take back. I am not proud of what happened.I should not have responded the way that I did.



And for that I am sorry.



I should not have treated the reporter that way. I am sorry Mr. Ben Jacobs... I want to apologize to the FOX News team, and I am sorry to each of you for my actions.



That is not the person I am or the leader I will be for Montana.



Rest assured – our work is just beginning – but it does begin with me taking responsibility for my own actions.



You deserve a Congressman who stays out of the limelight and just gets the job done.



I promise to work hard to protect our precious Montana way of life. I promise to be open and accessible.



I'm going to Washington to get things done, to drain the swamp, to fight for Montana families.



I will bring accountability to Washington, D.C.. I'll support term limits and banning members of Congress from becoming lobbyists. And, I'll hold the politicians accountable-if they can't balance the budget, they shouldn't get paid.



Washington won't like this but it's time America and Montana come first again.



You have always been on my side and I pledge I'll always be on your side.



Montana sent a strong message tonight that you want a Congressman who will work with President Trump to Make America and Montana Great Again.



I feel a deep sense of obligation and duty to this great state where Susan and I raised our family and built our business.



Thank you for your support and this opportunity to serve. God Bless Montana and the United States of America.



Sincerely,





Greg Gianforte





