U.S. military says 3 ISIS leaders have been killed while U.N. calls for greater caution with airstrikes

BEIRUT (AP) - The Latest on Syria developments (all times local):



4 p.m.



The U.S. military says it killed three Islamic State group fighters in attacks this month and last.



In a brief statement, the U.S. Central Command described the three as "senior ISIS military officials and planners."



It said one was a Syria-based "facilitator" from Turkey, who was killed in an airstrike in Syria on April 27. He was described as an IS recruiter in the central Turkish city of Konya.



Another was described as a French-Algerian IS fighter based in Syria. He was killed by an airstrike in Syria on May 11.



The third was killed near the Iraqi city of al-Qaim on May 18. Central Command said he was an IS military official who operated in Iraq's Anbar province.



___



12:55 p.m.



The U.N. human rights chief says Syrian civilians are increasingly paying the price of escalating airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Syria.



Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein in a dramatic appeal on Friday urged all parties conducting strikes against the Islamic State group in Syria to take greater care differentiating between military and civilian targets.



He cited a May 14 strike that reportedly killed 23 farm workers in a rural area of Raqqa province and an airstrike the following day that is said to have killed at least 59 civilians and wounded dozens in the IS-controlled eastern city of al-Bukamal in Deir el-Zour province.



Zeid, who is a member of the Jordanian royal family, also says the rising toll of civilian casualties suggests "insufficient precautions" is being taken in the attacks.

