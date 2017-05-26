EB lanes of I-90 at SR 18 reduced to 1 lane after lumber truck crashes with semi

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

A traffic alert that will affect any friends or family you have heading east for Memorial Day weekend from the west side of the state. Traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-90 has been reduced to one lane after a lumber truck and another semi got into a crash.



There is lumber all over the roadway. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, vehicles are being diverted off the SR 18 off-ramp and back on to EB I-90. Plan for extra time in your travels this morning.



We have no word on injuries at this time.



ALL lanes of EB I-90 CLOSED -- after lumber and semi get into crash. Lumber all over road. Appears tongue trailer broke? @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/hwo0dIuzLx — Rob Munoz (@RobKIRO7) May 26, 2017