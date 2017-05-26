New 'Blue Lives Matter' laws raise concerns among activists - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New 'Blue Lives Matter' laws raise concerns among activists

Posted: Updated:
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -

More than a dozen states this year have passed "Blue Lives Matter" laws that come down even harder on crimes against law enforcement officers. The new laws came in reaction to a spike in deadly attacks on police last year.
    
Some civil rights activists say the measures could set back community relations with police. They fear the laws could also undermine the Black Lives Matter movement aimed at curbing the use of deadly force against black people by police.
    
Nearly all states already have some laws enhancing penalties for violent crimes against law officers.
    
The new measures impose even tougher punishments, extend them to additional offenses, including some nonviolent ones, and expand the list of victims covered to include off-duty officers and police relatives.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway

    2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:04:42 GMT
    2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway

    WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...

    >>

    WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...

    >>

  • Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

    Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:16:56 GMT
    Courtesy Ellen TVCourtesy Ellen TV

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is 

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is 

    >>

  • Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home

    Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:04:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Stable gas prices expected to boost Memorial Day road trips

    Stable gas prices expected to boost Memorial Day road trips

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-26 19:12:42 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Stable gasoline prices are expected to fuel a slight increase in long trips this Memorial Day weekend. The AAA auto club predicts that 39 million Americans will make a trip of at least 50 miles this weekend, up 2.7 percent from the same holiday last year. The nationwide average price for a gallon of regular on Friday was $2.37. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Stable gasoline prices are expected to fuel a slight increase in long trips this Memorial Day weekend. The AAA auto club predicts that 39 million Americans will make a trip of at least 50 miles this weekend, up 2.7 percent from the same holiday last year. The nationwide average price for a gallon of regular on Friday was $2.37. 

    >>

  • New 'Blue Lives Matter' laws raise concerns among activists

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:39:30 GMT

    JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - More than a dozen states this year have passed "Blue Lives Matter" laws that come down even harder on crimes against law enforcement officers. The new laws came in reaction to a spike in deadly attacks on police last year. Some civil rights activists say the measures could set back community relations with police. 

    >>

    JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - More than a dozen states this year have passed "Blue Lives Matter" laws that come down even harder on crimes against law enforcement officers. The new laws came in reaction to a spike in deadly attacks on police last year. Some civil rights activists say the measures could set back community relations with police. 

    >>

  • 30-foot whale left to rot on beach near Twin Harbors State Park

    30-foot whale left to rot on beach near Twin Harbors State Park

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:25:06 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Parks rangers will leave a dead gray whale to decay on the beach near Twin Harbors State Park after it washed ashore Tuesday.  The Olympian reports (https://goo.gl/kfr7ZU) that in a statement, state parks officials said "Visitors can expect strong, unpleasant smells as the carcass rots over the summer months." 

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Parks rangers will leave a dead gray whale to decay on the beach near Twin Harbors State Park after it washed ashore Tuesday.  The Olympian reports (https://goo.gl/kfr7ZU) that in a statement, state parks officials said "Visitors can expect strong, unpleasant smells as the carcass rots over the summer months." 

    >>
    •   