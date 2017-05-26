Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in ManchesterPosted: Updated:
2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...>>
Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is>>
Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she>>
U-Haul found after thieves nab trailer with $8,000 in belongings inside
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman and her fiancé in the military moved all of their belongings to Spokane only to find their U-Haul stolen. Sophie Graydon says after spending hours traveling from Minnesota to Spokane with her fiancé, she parked the U-Haul outside her apartment and she was too tired to unpack. "I came out and the trailer was gone. We had our new bed, coffee tables, three chairs, all of my stuff. We've got social>>
SWAT team arrests man wanted for multiple sex offense charges on N Division St.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday evening just before 8 p.m. information was obtained by Spokane Police Special Victim Unit detectives that a man wanted on multiple sex offense charges was on N Division St. Police say received information that 38-year-old Daniel Wells Jr was armed, had made suicidal statements, and possibly threatened other people. Because of this information, personnel from the SWAT team were utilized. When officers>>
24 killed, 25 wounded when masked gunman attacks bus carrying Christians in Egypt
CAIRO (AP) - The German government is condemning the attack against a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt in which 24 people were killed and 25 wounded.A Foreign Ministry spokesman says the news was being received with "deep sorrow," noting that German is currently hosting a large gathering of the Protestant Church.>>
Repeat offenders with 68 arrests between them booked again in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies checking on a suspicious vehicle Thursday afternoon ran into some familiar faces: Three people who have collectively been booked in Kootenai County 68 times! They were all granted another trip to jail after deputies searched their vehicle.>>
PHOTOS: Officials investigate photos of gator forced to drink beer
COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina wildlife authorities are investigating after photos circulated online showing beer being poured down a young alligator's throat. State Department of Natural Resources Kyndel McConchie says charges are expected on Friday. It's unclear what the charges will be, but alligators are federally protected animals. State law makes it illegal to feed an alligator or capture one without a permit.>>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester
NEW YORK - Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester, England, to give a concert to raise money for the victims of Monday's deadly bombing at her show there. In a statement on Friday, the pop star says "we won't let hate win" and offered to "extend my hand and heart and everything I possibility can give to you and yours.">>
Stable gas prices expected to boost Memorial Day road trips
KHQ.COM - Stable gasoline prices are expected to fuel a slight increase in long trips this Memorial Day weekend. The AAA auto club predicts that 39 million Americans will make a trip of at least 50 miles this weekend, up 2.7 percent from the same holiday last year. The nationwide average price for a gallon of regular on Friday was $2.37.>>
New 'Blue Lives Matter' laws raise concerns among activists
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - More than a dozen states this year have passed "Blue Lives Matter" laws that come down even harder on crimes against law enforcement officers. The new laws came in reaction to a spike in deadly attacks on police last year. Some civil rights activists say the measures could set back community relations with police.>>
30-foot whale left to rot on beach near Twin Harbors State Park
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Parks rangers will leave a dead gray whale to decay on the beach near Twin Harbors State Park after it washed ashore Tuesday. The Olympian reports (https://goo.gl/kfr7ZU) that in a statement, state parks officials said "Visitors can expect strong, unpleasant smells as the carcass rots over the summer months.">>
Body of teen found downstream from Snoqualmie River falls
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) - The King County Sheriff Office says the body of a 16-year-old boy who disappeared in the Snoqualmie River near Olallie State Park has been found. The sheriff's office said Thursday evening that drivers found the boy's body about 450 feet downstream from the falls. The teen was with two friends when two of them went over the falls.>>
BMW recalls 7-Series cars because doors can fly open
DETROIT (AP) - BMW is recalling more than 45,000 older 7-Series cars in the U.S. because the doors can open unexpectedly while they're being driven. The recall covers cars from the 2005 through 2008 model years that have the comfort access and soft door close options. BMW says the doors may appear to be closed and latched but can inadvertently open due to road conditions or occupant contact with the door.>>
EB lanes of I-90 at SR 18 reduced to 1 lane after lumber truck crashes with semi
KHQ.COM - A traffic alert that will affect any friends or family you have heading east for Memorial Day weekend. Traffic in the Eastbound I-90 is reduced to one lane after a lumber truck and another semi got into a crash. There is lumber all over the roadway. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, vehicles are being diverted off the SR 18 off-ramp and back on to EB I-90.>>
U.S. military says 3 ISIS leaders have been killed while U.N. calls for greater caution with airstrikes
BEIRUT (AP) - The U.S. military says it killed three Islamic State group fighters in attacks this month and last. In a brief statement, the U.S. Central Command described the three as "senior ISIS military officials and planners." It said one was a Syria-based "facilitator" from Turkey, who was killed in an airstrike in Syria on April 27.>>
