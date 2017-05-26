Repeat offenders with 68 arrests between them booked again in Kootenai County

Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies checking on a suspicious vehicle Thursday afternoon ran into some familiar faces: Three people who have collectively been booked in Kootenai County 68 times! They were all granted another trip to jail after deputies searched their vehicle.

Deputies were called to the Blue Creek Landing east of Coeur d'Alene for a report of a car parked behind a wire blocking cars from entering. Deputies says when they arrived, the wire was freshly cut and clearly marked for no motor vehicles. Deputies spoke with the three occupants - 44-year-old Richard Allen, 33-year-old Leo Decker and 21-year-old Alexandra Helton - and said it was clear all three were under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Deputies searched their vehicle and found meth, other suspected drugs, paraphernalia, burglary tools, and possible stolen property. An active simulated hand grenade used by the military was also found. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Explosive Device Unit took the grenade.

Allen was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation. Allen has been booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building 34 times before.

Decker was arrested for a probation violation. Decker has been booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building 26 times before.

Helton was arrested for frequenting a place where drugs are used. Helton has been booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building 8 prior times.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is still active and additional charges are expected.