Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 26th

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- A driver could be facing a $10,000 bill after he plowed into newly poured concrete in Lincoln, Nebraska, and became stuck.

The accident occurred Wednesday on a portion of a road repair project in the state capital. Police spokeswoman Angela Sands said Friday that police won't cite the driver, 19-year-old Shadrach Yasiah. A police incident report says it wasn't obvious that the concrete wasn't dry and that Yasiah drove into it through a 24-foot (7-meter) gap between traffic control cones.

Associated Press attempts to contact Yasiah were not successful.

City engineer Thomas Shafer says the driver is responsible for the repairs. He says the contactor estimated it will cost more than $10,000 to pay for removing the car, scraping out the ruined slurry, repouring more and finishing it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Two pastors renovating and working to reopen a historic New Mexico church found out they already had visitors - bees.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reports that Dee Brown and his wife, Bernadine, discovered the bees while working to remodel Emerge Church ABQ. Both are pastors of the church targeting Albuquerque's South Valley's African American community.

The bees had swarmed one side of the church and threatened renovations.

A local bee rescuer offered to remove the honey makers for free.

Raymond Espinoza of Honeybee Rescue Farm removed the bees and planned to relocate them elsewhere amid large bee losses nationwide.



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- U.S. officials are warning people not to take selfies with seals, no matter how tempting.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries office says seal pupping season is underway in New England and that means people might see seal pups on the beach during Memorial Day weekend.

But they say there is no selfie stick long enough to safely get a selfie of a seal pup.

NOAA says people and pets should stay at least 150 feet away from seals. Mother seals often leave their pups alone on the beach for up to 24 hours at a time. If a mother seal sees a human near her pup, she might feel threatened and abandon it.

NOAA also says harassing a marine mammal is illegal.

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- A large, black-and-white checkered statue of a swan that was stolen in Florida by a naked man was found on Friday.

The Polk County Sheriff's office says the statue was found by a 32-year-old man who was fishing on a pond in Lakeland. The man returned home from fishing Thursday and told his family about the statue. When they saw the news of the stolen statue on TV Friday, they called authorities.

Officials say the swan doesn't appear to be damaged.

Surveillance video from May 19 showed a man holding a white bucket in front of his nude body as he tried to open doors at a storage center in Lakeland. The video showed him driving away from the storage center in a stolen truck with the swan.

The man was arrested in nearby Tampa, according to law enforcement. He's charged with the theft of the truck - but isn't talking about the swan, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, during a news conference Friday.

The swan is named "Aspyre" and is valued at $25,000.

Investigators say they've found the truck that was reported stolen in a nearby county, but they still don't know why the man was naked as he apparently tried to break into Lakeland Cold Storage. Ronald Thompson, 47, being held at the Hillsborough County Jail, with bail set at $2,000, and is being investigated for the swan theft.

During the news conference, Judd had a message for anyone who knew the swan's whereabouts.

"Look folks. Where are you going to hide a five-foot tall, checkered swan? If someone's harboring this swan and not telling us, we're going to put them in jail. And we hope when we find them, they have clothes on," Judd said.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) -- Police in northeastern Pennsylvania say they've put about $1,600 worth of crack cocaine in their "lost and found box" in hopes of reuniting the drug with its rightful owner.

The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice reports the drug was found in the parking lot of a shopping center outside Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree).

Wilkes-Barre Township police posted about the find on the department's Facebook page. In a post headlined "FOUND ITEM," police quipped the drug had been placed in the department's "lost and found box" and invited the owner to come retrieve it.

The post requested a picture of the crack's owner holding the drug, along with ID and a "written statement containing your claim to the crack."

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Women at an Ohio hospital system can once again skip the pantyhose while wearing dresses and skirts because a revised dress code was put in place this week.

Akron-based Summa Health system notified its 8,000 employees on Wednesday about changes to a dress code that raised the ire of some women when it was implemented nearly two years ago by the previous administration, The Akron Beacon Journal has reported.

Summa officials said at the time the system's dress code was meant to boost professionalism and safety, according to the newspaper.

A new interim CEO was appointed just over two months ago. Dr. Cliff Deveny told the newspaper that he heard about the dress code from employees during meetings.

A Summa Health senior vice president for human resources said in a memo issued Wednesday that a focus group of employees provided feedback about the changes.

"As always, the purpose of our dress code is to ensure all Summa Health employees maintain a professional appearance when interacting with our patients and the community," the vice president, Lorraine Washington, wrote.

There are other revisions that female employees might find favor with. They are once again allowed to wear open-toe shoes and "professional" capri pants. Small-studded nose piercings are now permitted and employees no longer must cover non-offensive tattoos.

Not everything has changed. The new rules still require "natural" hair color and include a list of shades that don't include purple or pink. And, just for men, facial hair must be "groomed and maintained."

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - A loggerhead turtle is safely back in the water in Florida after getting help from police officers and wildlife officials.

Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said in a news release that someone called authorities early Wednesday after seeing the giant turtle laying eggs in a nest across a four-lane highway from the beach.

Crean says arriving officers blocked traffic while the turtle made her way back to the beach. But the entry into the water was blocked so she turned back to the road and began crossing again.

While two officers protected the turtle, Crean says other officers found the nest and contacted the Key West Sea Turtle Club for help.

The rescue group got the turtle in the water and relocated the nest to a safer area.

A Houston-area school district has disciplined several teachers after a student received a mock award naming her "most likely to become a terrorist."

Certificates given to the 13-year-old girl and other students this week at a junior high school east of Houston were supposed to be lighthearted. But the Channelview Independent School District issued a statement apologizing for the "insensitive and offensive fake mock awards."

The girl's mother, Ena Hernandez, says she was upset by the certificate given to her daughter, particularly in light of the recent deadly bombing at a pop concert in Manchester, England.

Channelview spokesman Mark Kramer told KPRC-TV in Houston that the certificates were a "poor attempt to poke fun."

The district declined to disclose the punishment the teachers received.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party.

CBS 12 reports two children suffered minor injuries after they were briefly trapped under the heavy plastic during the May 21 party in the backyard of a home in Port St. Lucie, about 114 miles (183 kilometers) north of Miami.

The home's surveillance video shows an older man briefly standing at the fence looking at the partygoers before unplugging a cord from an electric outlet on the side of the home as he walked toward the street.

Police canvassed the area but couldn't identify the man in the video. The video has been posted online under the heading Bad Neighbor.

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (AP) - A black bear spotted for weeks in rural New York state with his head trapped in a plastic food jug has been rescued from his plight.

State wildlife officers near Binghamton received a call April 24 from a woman who said a black bear with a bucket stuck on its head was in her yard. Other residents reported seeing the same bear.

State wildlife biologists captured three bears in traps over the next weeks but none was what had been dubbed the "bucket head" bear.

A homeowner called the Department of Environmental Conservation's Kirkwood office after spotting the bear, and wildlife biologists tracked it to a nearby property May 19. They tranquilized the animal, removed the container from its head, and later released it into woods.