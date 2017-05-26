Spokane remains second-largest city in state

(AP) - New estimates from the Census Bureau show that Spokane remains the second-largest city in Washington state, after Seattle.



In 2016, Spokane's population was about 215,973, an increase of 1.36 percent over 2015. Tacoma grew 1.73 percent to finish at 211,277 people.



Seattle is easily the largest city with 704,352 people.



The Spokesman-Review reports that Spokane Valley remains the 10th-largest city in Washington, with a population of 96,340.



Krupp, a Grant County town, is the smallest city in the state. It's had 49 residents since 2013.



