Washington man found guilty in murder-for-hire case

Washington man found guilty in murder-for-hire casePosted: Updated:
2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...>>
Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she>>
Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is>>
U-Haul found after thieves nab trailer with $8,000 in belongings inside
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman and her fiancé in the military moved all of their belongings to Spokane only to find their U-Haul stolen. Sophie Graydon says after spending hours traveling from Minnesota to Spokane with her fiancé, she parked the U-Haul outside her apartment and she was too tired to unpack. "I came out and the trailer was gone. We had our new bed, coffee tables, three chairs, all of my stuff. We've got social>>
24 killed, 25 wounded when masked gunman attacks bus carrying Christians in Egypt
CAIRO (AP) - The German government is condemning the attack against a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt in which 24 people were killed and 25 wounded.A Foreign Ministry spokesman says the news was being received with "deep sorrow," noting that German is currently hosting a large gathering of the Protestant Church.>>
SWAT team arrests man wanted for multiple sex offense charges on N Division St.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday evening just before 8 p.m. information was obtained by Spokane Police Special Victim Unit detectives that a man wanted on multiple sex offense charges was on N Division St. Police say received information that 38-year-old Daniel Wells Jr was armed, had made suicidal statements, and possibly threatened other people. Because of this information, personnel from the SWAT team were utilized. When officers>>
Is this photo of a 13-pound bullfrog in Texas real?
AUSTIN, Texas - It's been shared more than 140,000 times from the South Texas Hunting Assoc.'s Facebook page, but is it real? Probably not. ABC station KVUE in Texas reached out to the man in the photo, Markcuz Rangel, who told them the photo is 100 percent real and he's caught others like it in the past.>>
Survey finds magic mushrooms are the ‘safest’ illegal drug
KHQ.COM - A new survey found magic mushrooms are the "safest" illegal drug to take. The Global Drugs Survey 2017 released earlier this week found that only 0.2 percent of those who took magic mushrooms in the last year needed emergency medical treatment, concluding mushrooms to have statistical lower risk of harm compared to other substances.>>
Post Falls Police search for missing bi-polar woman
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police is asking for the public's help finding missing 67-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Wednesday. Darlene "Dana" Fisher was last seen at her group home in Post Falls. She is bi-polar and recently had a medication change. Police say it was reported that her condition has been deteriorating. Dana was last see wearing a red shirt with blue shorts. She is known to frequent the Coeur>>
Washington man found guilty in murder-for-hire case
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been found guilty in federal court of trying to hire someone to kill his ex-girlfriend and attempting to pay the would-be killer with drugs. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Gerardo Loreto had been convicted Thursday of the use of mail in the commission of murder-for-hire and two counts of the use of a phone in the commission of a murder-for-hire stemming from the March 2016 case. Loreto is accused of mak...>>
Spokane remains second-largest city in state
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - New estimates from the Census Bureau show that Spokane remains the second-largest city in Washington state, after Seattle. In 2016, Spokane's population was about 215,973, an increase of 1.36 percent over 2015. Tacoma grew 1.73 percent to finish at 211,277 people. Seattle is easily the largest city with 704,352 people. The Spokesman-Review reports that Spokane Valley remains the 10th-largest city in Washington, with a ...>>
Zillow's real estate 'Zestimates' under fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're selling a home, it's probably something you check. If you own a home, you might just check it out of curiosity. And if you're buying a home, you're definitely going to check it out. We're talking about the home's "Zestimate." The Zestimate is a home's value based on real estate website Zillow's estimation.>>
Repeat offenders with 68 arrests between them booked again in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies checking on a suspicious vehicle Thursday afternoon ran into some familiar faces: Three people who have collectively been booked in Kootenai County 68 times! They were all granted another trip to jail after deputies searched their vehicle.>>
PHOTOS: Officials investigate photos of gator forced to drink beer
COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina wildlife authorities are investigating after photos circulated online showing beer being poured down a young alligator's throat. State Department of Natural Resources Kyndel McConchie says charges are expected on Friday. It's unclear what the charges will be, but alligators are federally protected animals. State law makes it illegal to feed an alligator or capture one without a permit.>>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester
NEW YORK - Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester, England, to give a concert to raise money for the victims of Monday's deadly bombing at her show there. In a statement on Friday, the pop star says "we won't let hate win" and offered to "extend my hand and heart and everything I possibility can give to you and yours.">>
Stable gas prices expected to boost Memorial Day road trips
KHQ.COM - Stable gasoline prices are expected to fuel a slight increase in long trips this Memorial Day weekend. The AAA auto club predicts that 39 million Americans will make a trip of at least 50 miles this weekend, up 2.7 percent from the same holiday last year. The nationwide average price for a gallon of regular on Friday was $2.37.>>
