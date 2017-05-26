Washington man found guilty in murder-for-hire case

(AP) - A Washington man has been found guilty in federal court of trying to hire someone to kill his ex-girlfriend and attempting to pay the would-be killer with drugs.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Gerardo Loreto had been convicted Thursday of the use of mail in the commission of murder-for-hire and two counts of the use of a phone in the commission of a murder-for-hire stemming from the March 2016 case.



Loreto is accused of making phone calls from jail saying he wanted his ex-girlfriend dead and agreeing to pay at least a pound of methamphetamine in exchange for her death. He had been arrested for making previous calls about wanting to kill her.



He has also been convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and attempt to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.



