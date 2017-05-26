Post Falls Police search for missing bi-polar woman

Post Falls Police is asking for the public's help finding missing 67-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

Darlene "Dana" Fisher was last seen at her group home in Post Falls.

She is bi-polar and recently had a medication change.

Police say it was reported that her condition has been deteriorating.

Dana was last see wearing a red shirt with blue shorts.

She is known to frequent the Coeur d'Alene Resort and uses CityLink for transportation.

If you have any information on where she might be, please contact Post Falls Police at (208) 773-3517 or local law enforcement.